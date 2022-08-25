- (PLX AI) - Golden Ocean Q2 net income USD 163.7 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 191.6 million
|07:34
|Golden Ocean Q2 EPS USD 0.82
|07:29
|Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Second Quarter 2022 Results
|Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ/OSE: GOGL) (the "Company" or "Golden Ocean"), the world's leading owner of large size dry bulk vessels, today announced its unaudited results for the three and six...
|17.08.
|Golden Ocean Group Limited: Financial calendar
|17.08.
|Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q2 2022 Results
|Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday August 25, 2022.
In connection with the release, a conference call and webcast...
|08.08.
|Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
|
Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 30, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting...
