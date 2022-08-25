- (PLX AI) - Elekta Q1 orders SEK 3,871 million vs. estimate SEK 4,507 million.
- • Q1 sales SEK 3,327 million vs. estimate SEK 3,313 million
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 117 million vs. estimate SEK 172 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 0.19
- • Q1 EPS SEK 0.16
- • Q1 EBIT margin 3.5% vs. estimate 5.2%
- • Q1 gross margin 38.7% vs. estimate 36.9%
- • Says revenue growth continued, but disturbances in supply chains and inflation impacted costs and margins
- • Says initiating an additional Cost-reduction Initiative to our Resilience and Excellence Program to secure profitable growth going forward
