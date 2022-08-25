BestAtDigital partners with Elucidat

BRIGHTON, England, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BestAtDigital (BAD) today announce a new partnership with Elucidat. This partnership will bring together BAD's behavioural science led digital design with Elucidat's content authoring expertise.

"I am delighted to be starting this partnership with Elucidat. They offer their customers an excellent tool and we look forward to bringing our skills in behaviour and design to the mix. I look forward to working closely with another Brighton based business to offer best-in-class digital learning" says Dorian Rogers, Partnership Lead at BestAtDigital.

"What makes this partnership exciting for us is that BestAtDigital and Elucidat share a common vision of delivering impactful digital learning experiences that generate real behaviour change. We look forward to working closely with BAD and sharing best practices to grow our expertise and benefit new and existing customers of Elucidat." says Carlos Payan, Partner Account Manager at Elucidat.

BestAtDigital is one of the UK's hottest independent digital agencies bringing together behavioural science and best in class design to develop digital experiences that are designed to change behaviour. With a client list of global household brands, BAD are known for great experience design, deployed on scale, which is evidence based and informed by behavioural science. Find out more at: www.bestatdigital.com

Elucidat's elearning authoring platform and consultancy solution is used by the world's leading companies to deliver impactful learning on a global scale. With Elucidat, Learning & Development teams can harness internal expertise, control quality, and ensure employees receive relevant learning that achieves real impact. This enables teams to increase the speed and scale of learning production, without increasing costs. Find out more at: www.elucidat.com