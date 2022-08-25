Anzeige
WKN: A0BL7F ISIN: NO0010208051 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2022 | 08:05
Yara International ASA: Yara implements further production curtailments in Europe

Oslo, 25 August2022: As a result of record high gas prices in Europe, Yara is implementing further curtailments which will take its total European ammonia capacity utilization to around 35%. With this, Yara will have curtailed an annual capacity equivalent of 3.1 million tonnes ammonia and 4.0 million tonnes finished products (1.8 million tonnes urea, 1.9 million tonnes nitrates and 0.3 million tonnes NPK) across its production system in Europe.

Yara will where possible use its global sourcing and production system to optimize operations and meet customer demand, including continued nitrate production using imported ammonia when feasible. Yara will continue to monitor the situation and adapt to market conditions going forward.

Contacts:

Anika Jovik
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 472 24 959
E-mail: anika.jovik@yara.com

Brede Hertzenberg
Head of Communications
Mobile: +47 90 609 009
E-mail: brede.hertzenberg@yara.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

www.yara.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
