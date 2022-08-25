Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
25.08.22
08:02 Uhr
1,022 Euro
+0,002
+0,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0341,05609:52
25.08.2022 | 08:31
68 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.036     GBP0.873 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.024     GBP0.860 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.030022    GBP0.868948

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,773,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4183       1.032         XDUB      08:28:22      00060672373TRLO0 
346       1.032         XDUB      08:28:22      00060672372TRLO0 
3879       1.030         XDUB      08:39:50      00060673067TRLO0 
1484       1.028         XDUB      10:43:04      00060677525TRLO0 
722       1.028         XDUB      10:43:04      00060677524TRLO0 
1048       1.028         XDUB      11:20:26      00060678510TRLO0 
2125       1.028         XDUB      11:20:26      00060678509TRLO0 
3307       1.028         XDUB      11:20:26      00060678508TRLO0 
4513       1.026         XDUB      12:06:51      00060679596TRLO0 
298       1.024         XDUB      12:07:45      00060679610TRLO0 
1093       1.024         XDUB      12:19:26      00060679939TRLO0 
2490       1.024         XDUB      12:19:26      00060679940TRLO0 
5832       1.026         XDUB      13:57:29      00060683382TRLO0 
3884       1.036         XDUB      15:03:13      00060686159TRLO0 
4326       1.034         XDUB      15:06:18      00060686302TRLO0 
1136       1.032         XDUB      15:19:02      00060686798TRLO0 
403       1.032         XDUB      15:19:02      00060686800TRLO0 
2666       1.032         XDUB      15:19:02      00060686799TRLO0 
735       1.034         XDUB      15:41:35      00060689560TRLO0 
3576       1.034         XDUB      15:41:35      00060689559TRLO0 
578       1.034         XDUB      16:07:01      00060691264TRLO0 
1376       1.034         XDUB      16:07:01      00060691263TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
302       86.80         XLON      08:39:48      00060673057TRLO0 
1968       86.80         XLON      08:39:48      00060673058TRLO0 
728       86.80         XLON      08:39:48      00060673059TRLO0 
3870       86.40         XLON      12:07:45      00060679608TRLO0 
86        86.40         XLON      12:07:45      00060679609TRLO0 
1000       86.00         XLON      12:44:06      00060680534TRLO0 
2768       86.60         XLON      14:46:47      00060685473TRLO0 
2845       87.20         XLON      14:58:49      00060686000TRLO0 
3000       87.20         XLON      15:03:17      00060686160TRLO0 
112       87.20         XLON      15:03:17      00060686161TRLO0 
1000       87.10         XLON      15:41:35      00060689553TRLO0 
810       87.10         XLON      15:41:35      00060689554TRLO0 
1242       87.10         XLON      15:41:35      00060689555TRLO0 
1962       87.10         XLON      15:41:35      00060689556TRLO0 
535       87.10         XLON      15:41:35      00060689557TRLO0 
640       87.10         XLON      15:41:35      00060689558TRLO0 
2132       87.30         XLON      16:05:04      00060691128TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  183641 
EQS News ID:  1427665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
