Matrixian Group raises €2M investment from new strategic partner Pride Capital Partners

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Capital Partners has invested 2 million into Matrixian Group, a group of Dutch data and technology companies that specialize in making organizations worldwide location intelligent. The financial support of Pride Capital Partners will be used to realize scalable growth. Furthermore, Matrixian Group and Pride Capital Partners will look for strategic acquisitions together.





Matrixian Group has its roots in Data Science. Since 2016, she has been analyzing and interpreting large quantities of location data and building predictive models. By adding innovative technology, she creates unique insights and tools with which she solves spatial issues and adds new dimensions to the physical environment. This translates, for example, into mapping (potential) real estate investments, increasing customer reach at a local level and visualizing 3D objects in physical space.

Combining location data and technology results in new customer insights. Governments and leading (international) companies, such as HERE Technologies, Coolblue and Banco de España, use these insights successfully. The use is diverse: from data driven property valuations to feasibility studies and localizing customers (Know Your Customer-processes).

Matrixian Group has been able to translate continuous investments into strong profitable growth. In addition to organic growth, the company has expanded over the past two years through the acquisition of Drimble and Layers. Drimble, one of the biggest local news websites in the Netherlands, has contributed to the Matrixian Group's databases. The acquisition of Layers, specialist in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality solutions, has made the data visualizations even more impactful.

Matrixian Group is ready to scale up even more and take advantage of growth opportunities by using the right investments. Pride Capital Partners will help Matrixian Group both financially and strategically to make it the leading specialist in making companies worldwide location intelligent.

Luke Liplijn - Founder and CEO of Matrixian Group:

"We believe in the power of location. What people experience in the real world and the places they go to are powerful reflections of who they are and what they care about. Due to continuous digitization and globalization, there is an increasing need for this knowledge. We call this the 'Science of Where'.

It is my vision to build Matrixian Group into the worldwide number 1 location-driven technology company. We see Pride Capital as a powerful partner that will help us internationalize existing product lines and support our buy and build strategy."

Lars van 't Hoenderdaal - Managing Partner Pride Capital Partners:

'"Matrixian Group has invested into her leading location analyzing platform over the past years. Due to strong growth and strategic acquisitions, the organization is in the ideal position to grow into a leading global player. We are impressed with their scalability and strong management team and look forward to actively supporting them in their further growth plans."

About Pride Capital Partners

Pride Capital Partners invests into growing companies in Software and IT. By combining private debt and equity, Pride Capital Partners enables entrepreneurs to realize growth ambitions. Typical scenarios include growth, acquisitions, and management buyout (MBO) transactions. The focus is on companies in the Benelux, DACH region and Nordics. Pride Capital Partners has offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, and Frankfurt.

Pride Capital Partners' resources have been made available by shareholders, institutional investors, wealthy individuals, family offices and (former) entrepreneurs. The portfolio includes Blue Field Agency, Spotzer Digital, Fivespark, Fairbanks, Netaxis, ScanmarQED and Archipel, and DACH companies Wagawin, GBC Gruppe, Architrave, Kendox, moveXM, eKomi and Link11.

