Scientists from China developed a controllable moisture treatment for perovskite films that is reportedly able to promote the mass transportation of organic salts. The films were used to build a 0.2?cm2 perovskite solar cell that was able to retain 80% of its initial efficiency after 1200?h.A group of scientists from the Huaqiao University in China has investigated the effects of moisture in the air on the intermediate and final perovskite films in solar cells and has proposed to use a controllable moisture treatment consisting of a series of nitrogen (N2)-protected characterization techniques. ...

