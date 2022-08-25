SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy's Solar4America & Krannich Solar USA Announce Partnership

McCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that its subsidiary Solar4America will announce a new strategic partnership at a kickoff event before the Solar Power International (RE+) 2022 Conference and Trade show from September 19-22 in Anaheim, Calif.

"The SPI show is the perfect opportunity to announce our partnership with Krannich Solar to bring high-quality, American made solar modules to their customers all over North America," said HK Cheong, CEO of S4A. "Krannich is an industry leader for projects of all sizes, including residential, commercial, and solar farms and we are happy to be working with them."

The announcement will be made at Dave and Buster's in Anaheim on Mon. Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. where both companies will have experts available to answer questions and provide information.

"This partnership couldn't have come at a better time," said Ean Kyler, CEO of Krannich Solar. "As the solar industry continues to grow and prosper, it is pertinent that we keep up with the demands of the markets we serve. We are excited to work with Solar 4 America to help us meet the needs of solar installers in the US and continue to push the solar industry forward."

The S4A module manufacturing facility in Sacramento, CA currently produces 650MW, with capacity ramping up to 1.2GW by 2023 and 2.4GW in 2024.

Recently S4A and Krannich Solar signed a supply agreement and will immediately begin receiving modules and installing them in numerous residential and commercial projects.

Currently S4A has inventory and production capacities for 2022 on an array of modules including 330W and 410W all black panels for the residential market and 410W (72 cells), 450W, 550W, and 610W solar panels for commercial and utility markets. The offering includes CEC-listed and financing for fully approved Solar4America branded energy storage systems to the residential market.

For over 25 years, Krannich Solar has supported installation partners through all phases of projects. With an ever-growing market share, Krannich Solar, an owner-managed and self-financed PV distribution company, ranks among the leading global photovoltaic wholesalers. Since 1995, Krannich Solar has steadily expanded into 27 countries due to its customer-centered model, extremely quick turn-around times, and industry-best pricing and availability on the best products in the PV industry.

Unlike electrical wholesalers, Krannich Solar exclusively carries PV products, making them experts in their field. Krannich is positioned to accommodate installers of all sizes, from DIY to MW projects, with years of expertise and extensive resources at their disposal. With offices in New Jersey, California, Florida, and Texas, Krannich Solar USA is prepared to service clients throughout North America and has a proven track record of fulfilling installers' needs in a timely and efficient manner.

After a three-year hiatus, the SPI Show is back! It's the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry and brings together an extensive alliance of renewable energy leaders for multiple days of programming and networking opportunities.

Solar4America can be found at Booth 4060 at the Expo and Krannich's team will be out and about on the expo floor. Both companies will have experts available to answer questions and provide information.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing, SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

