ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) today reported preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Key First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Subscription fees were $12.1 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, a 23% increase compared to $9.8 million for the same period last year, and software license revenues were $0.3 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year.

Total revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 increased 7% to $31.3 million, compared to $29.3 million for the same period of the prior year.

Recurring revenue streams for Maintenance and Cloud Subscriptions were $21.0 million or 67% of total revenues in the quarter ended July 31, 2022 compared to $19.3 million or 66% in the same period of the prior year.

Maintenance revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 decreased 6% to $8.9 million compared to $9.5 million for the same period last year reflecting the shift to cloud revenue as a client preference.

Professional services and other revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 increased 5% to $10.0 million compared to $9.5 million for the same period last year. For the Supply Chain business, professional services revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 increased by 8% to $5.2 million when compared to $4.8 million in the same period prior year.

Operating earnings for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 increased 44% to $2.6 million compared to $1.8 million for the same period last year.

GAAP net earnings for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 decreased 28% to $2.1 million or $0.06 per fully diluted share compared to $2.9 million or $0.09 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, decreased 12% to $3.2 million or $0.09 per fully diluted share compared to $3.6 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.

EBITDA increased by 15% to $3.3 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 compared to $2.9 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 26% to $4.6 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 compared to $3.7 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest (loss)/income & other, net, income tax expense and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Key First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 highlights:

Customers & Channels

Notable new and existing customers placing orders with the Company in the first quarter include: Acushnet Company, Color Image Apparel, Inc., Pharmacare Laboratories Pty Ltd, Polyair Pty Ltd, Radial Inc., Sears Manufacturing Co., and U.S. Autoforce, Inc.

During the quarter, SaaS subscription and/or software license agreements were signed with customers located in the following eight countries: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Company & Technology

Logility announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Starboard Solutions Corp., a Traverse City, Michigan based innovator of supply chain network design software. The integration of Starboard's capabilities to create an interactive supply chain digital twin of the physical supply chain network into the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform will offer supply chain leaders enhanced integrated business planning outcomes.

Logility, Inc. and Demand Management, Inc., wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, were recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as recipients of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award 2022. This marks Logility's nineteenth year and Demand Management's tenth year of recognition. This annual award, formerly known as SDCE 100 Award, spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

Logility, Inc. and Demand Management, Inc., wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, were also recognized as Top 100 Logistics IT Providers by Inbound Logistics. This is the 25th consecutive year Logility has been recognized, and the eleventh year of recognition for Demand Management. This annual award honors IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence.

The overall financial condition of the Company remains strong, with cash and investments of approximately $114.8 million. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company paid shareholder dividends of approximately $3.7 million and purchased Starboard Solutions Corp., a supply chain network optimization solution for approximately $6.5 million.

Our fiscal year 2023 is off to a solid start, and we remain on track to deliver against our initial guidance for the year. Despite talk of recession and business uncertainty, our pipeline continues to increase, driven by the need for clients to holistically manage their supply chains in a sustainable and economically resilient way," said Allan Dow, CEO and President of American Software. "In Q1, we also announced the acquisition of Starboard Solutions, expanding the scope of the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform to include Network Design Optimization."

"The integration of Starboard is ahead of plan, and we have already closed a couple of Network Design Optimization opportunities." continued Dow.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Outlook

Total revenues of $132.5 million to $135.0 million, including total recurring revenues of $86.5 million to $89.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million to $18.0 million based on investments for growth and employee retention.

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entity Logility delivers an innovative technical platform that enables enterprises to accelerate their digital supply chain transformation from product concept to client availability via the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, a single platform spanning Product, Demand, Inventory, Supply, Sourcing, Deploy, Corporate Responsibility (ESG) and Network Optimization aligned with Integrated Business Planning.

Serving clients such as Big Lots, Carter's, Destination XL, Hostess, Husqvarna Group, Jockey International, Johnson Controls, Parker Hannifin, Red Wing Shoe Company, Spanx, Trident Seafoods Corporation, and WEG; our solutions are marketed and sold through a direct sales team as well as an indirect global value-added reseller ("VAR") distribution network.

Fueled by supply chain master data, allowing for the automation of critical business processes through the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to a variety of internal and external data streams, the comprehensive Logility portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics , supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, network design and optimization (NDO), retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about Logility, please visit www.logility.com. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary and operating entity for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). You can learn more about American Software at www.amsoftware.com, or by calling (404) 364-7615 or emailing kliu@amsoftware.com.

Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company includes non-GAAP financial measures (EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share) in the summary financial information provided with this press release as supplemental information relating to its operating results. This financial information is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP-compliant financial information and may be different from the operating or non-GAAP financial information used by other companies. The Company believes that this presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share provides useful information to investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest income & other, net, and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest income & other, net, income tax expense/(benefit) and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations Information (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. Revenues: Subscription fees $ 12,062 $ 9,788 23 % License fees 320 492 (35 %) Professional services & other 10,009 9,529 5 % Maintenance 8,905 9,462 (6 %) Total Revenues 31,296 29,271 7 % Cost of Revenues: Subscription services 3,618 3,224 12 % License fees 89 159 (44 %) Professional services & other 7,304 7,010 4 % Maintenance 1,573 1,974 (20 %) Total Cost of Revenues 12,584 12,367 2 % Gross Margin 18,712 16,904 11 % Operating Expenses: Research and development 4,454 4,424 1 % Sales and marketing 5,912 6,120 (3 %) General and administrative 5,765 4,534 27 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 24 53 (55 %) Total Operating Expenses 16,155 15,131 7 % Operating Earnings 2,557 1,773 44 % Interest Income & Other, Net 119 437 (73 %) Earnings Before Income Taxes 2,676 2,210 21 % Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 543 (737 ) nm Net Earnings $ 2,133 $ 2,947 (28 %) Earnings Per Common Share: (1) Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.09 (33 %) Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.09 (33 %) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 33,656 33,053 Diluted 34,007 33,946 nm- not meaningful

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. Non-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings: Operating Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 2,557 $ 1,773 44 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 24 53 (55 %) Stock-based compensation 1,306 775 69 % Non-GAAP Operating Earnings: 3,887 2,601 49 % Non-GAAP Operating Earnings, as a % of revenue 12 % 9 % First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. Non-GAAP EBITDA: Net Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 2,133 $ 2,947 (28 %) Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 543 (737 ) (174 %) Interest Income & Other, Net (119 ) (437 ) (73 %) Amortization of intangibles 556 956 (42 %) Depreciation 212 174 22 % EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) 3,325 2,903 15 % Stock-based compensation 1,306 775 69 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,631 $ 3,678 26 % EBITDA, as a percentage of revenues 11 % 10 % Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of revenues 15 % 13 % First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. Non-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE: Net Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 2,133 $ 2,947 (28 %) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) 19 42 (55 %) Stock-based compensation (2) 1,041 621 68 % Adjusted Net Earnings $ 3,193 $ 3,610 (12 %) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.11 (18 %) First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. NON-GAAP Earnings Per Share Net Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 0.06 $ 0.09 (33 %) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) - - - Stock-based compensation (2) 0.04 0.02 100 % Adjusted Net Earnings 0.10 $ 0.11 (9 %) First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles Cost of license $ - $ - - Operating expenses 24 53 (55 %) Total amortization of acquisition-related intangibles $ 24 $ 53 (55 %) Stock-based compensation Cost of revenues $ 41 $ 61 (33 %) Research and development 149 68 119 % Sales and marketing 218 143 52 % General and administrative 898 503 79 % Total stock-based compensation $ 1,306 $ 775 69 %

(1) - Basic per share amounts are the same for Class A and Class B shares. Diluted per share amounts for Class A and Class B shares under the two-class method are $0.06 and $0.09 for the three months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) - Tax affected using the effective tax rate excluding a discrete item related to excess tax benefit for stock options for the three month period ended July 31, 2022 of 20.3%. Tax affected using the effective tax rate excluding a discrete item related to excess tax benefit for stock options for the three month period ended July 31, 2021 of 19.9%. nm- not meaningful

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, April 30, 2022 2022 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 97,878 $ 110,690 Short-term Investments 16,954 16,826 Accounts Receivable: Billed 20,556 20,619 Unbilled 2,901 2,989 Total Accounts Receivable, net 23,457 23,608 Prepaids & Other 5,566 5,067 Current Assets 143,855 156,191 PP&E, net 5,000 3,654 Capitalized Software, net 1,129 1,586 Goodwill 32,518 25,888 Other Intangibles, net 2,918 147 Deferred Sales Commissions - Non-current 1,871 2,050 Lease Right of Use Assets 782 935 Other Non-current Assets 2,185 2,384 Total Assets $ 190,258 $ 192,835 Accounts Payable $ 3,305 $ 2,506 Accrued Compensation and Related costs 2,804 6,918 Dividend Payable 3,706 3,700 Operating Lease Obligation - Current 481 541 Other Current Liabilities 4,142 1,871 Deferred Revenues - Current 38,298 41,953 Current Liabilities 52,736 57,489 Operating Lease Obligation - Non-current 356 461 Deferred Tax Liability - Non-current 846 1,772 Other Long-term Liabilities 3,139 137 Long-term Liabilities 4,341 2,370 Total Liabilities 57,077 59,859 Shareholders' Equity 133,181 132,976 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 190,258 $ 192,835

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Cashflow Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities $ (1,515 ) $ 3,034 Purchases of property and equipment, net of disposals (1,572 ) (302 ) Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (6,503 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (8,075 ) (302 ) Dividends paid (3,693 ) (3,608 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 471 4,072 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (3,222 ) 464 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (12,812 ) 3,196 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 110,690 88,658 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 97,878 $ 91,854

