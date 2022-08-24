SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2022.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were $799 million, up 32% year-over-year.
- Cloud revenue was $346 million, up 59% year-over-year.
- Cloud Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 129%.
- 723 customers with total ARR greater than $1 million, up 24% year-over-year.
"The value we bring customers is evident in our Q2 results, with total revenues growing 32 percent. We also delivered substantially higher non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter, driven by our laser focus on balancing growth with profitability," said Gary Steele, President and CEO of Splunk. "Splunk is well-positioned to deliver long-term, durable growth and profitability as we help the world's largest and most innovative enterprises improve their cybersecurity and business resilience. These customers appreciate the unique and unmatched level of visibility we provide into their data and consider Splunk their partner of choice to secure and strengthen their mission critical operations."
"In the face of some headwinds, we had solid execution in Q2, including $346 million in cloud revenue, a 59 percent increase over last year," said Jason Child, CFO of Splunk. "Given the continued normalization of our revenue model, plus good progress on our expense optimization efforts, we substantially outperformed on the top and bottom lines for the quarter, and we're increasing our revenue, operating profit and cash flow outlook for the second half."
Q2 2023 Business Highlights
- Splunk Delivers Advancements Across its Products and Partner Community at .conf22: Over 12,500 attendees, including thousands of partners, came together during Splunk's annual user conference to discuss how organizations are overcoming the barriers between data and action. Key product announcements included:
- The Splunk Platform, including Splunk Cloud Platform and Splunk Enterprise 9.0, allows customers to access more data sources easily, find and operationalize insights even faster, secure and scale deployments, build cloud-ready custom applications, and streamline administration to turn data insights into business outcomes.
- Data Manager for Splunk Cloud Platform delivers a scalable data onboarding experience across Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, with Google Cloud Platform support available later this summer, providing an easy-to-manage hybrid cloud control plane of data flowing into Splunk within minutes.
- Splunk Log Observer Connect allows customers to visualize all their data in one place. By combining the power of Splunk Cloud Platform and Splunk Observability, site reliability engineers and DevOps engineers can access their metrics, traces, and Splunk Cloud logs in a single interface for faster, in-context debugging.
- Splunk Ranks First in Both IT Operations and Security Markets in Gartner® Market Share Report: Splunk leads in market share for IT Operations for Health and Performance Analysis (HPA) segment and in the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) segment, worldwide in the Gartner Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2021 report*. In the report, Splunk once again maintained its highest position in both IT and security operations markets.
- Splunk Names New Chief Customer Officer and EMEA General Manager: Splunk appointed Katie Bianchi as its Chief Customer Officer and Petra Jenner as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Financial Outlook
The company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal third quarter 2023 (ending October 31, 2022):
- Total revenues are expected to be between $835 million and $855 million.
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 6% and 8%.
The company is providing or updating the following guidance for its fiscal year 2023 (ending January 31, 2023):
- Total revenues are expected to be between $3.35 billion and $3.4 billion (was previously between $3.30 billion and $3.35 billion).
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 8% (was previously 2%).
- Total ARR is expected to be approximately $3.65 billion; Cloud ARR is expected to be approximately $1.8 billion (was previously $3.9 billion and $2.0 billion respectively).
- Operating cash flow is expected to be at least $420 million (was previously $400 million).
- Free Cash flow is expected to be at least $400 million.
|Splunk Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|Six Months Ended July 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Revenues
|Cloud services
$
346,405
$
217,422
$
669,334
$
411,380
|License
281,716
219,600
467,527
362,881
|Maintenance and services
170,632
168,721
335,973
333,533
|Total revenues
798,753
605,743
1,472,834
1,107,794
|Cost of revenues
|Cloud services
122,860
98,016
242,381
186,101
|License
1,337
2,459
2,800
6,749
|Maintenance and services
82,594
82,932
163,766
162,463
|Total cost of revenues
206,791
183,407
408,947
355,313
|Gross profit
591,962
422,336
1,063,887
752,481
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
257,057
259,709
512,748
506,907
|Sales and marketing
410,622
382,129
805,835
738,237
|General and administrative
114,381
124,928
227,089
287,114
|Total operating expenses
782,060
766,766
1,545,672
1,532,258
|Operating loss
(190,098
)
(344,430
)
(481,785
)
(779,777
)
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|Interest income
4,847
507
6,219
886
|Interest expense
(12,905
)
(39,013
)
(23,568
)
(72,603
)
|Other income (expense), net
(3,613
)
1,146
(3,603
)
(77
)
|Total interest and other income (expense), net
(11,671
)
(37,360
)
(20,952
)
(71,794
)
|Loss before income taxes
(201,769
)
(381,790
)
(502,737
)
(851,571
)
|Income tax provision
7,943
2,161
11,297
3,381
|Net loss
$
(209,712
)
$
(383,951
)
$
(514,034
)
$
(854,952
)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(1.30
)
$
(2.34
)
$
(3.19
)
$
(5.23
)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
161,787
164,018
161,070
163,615
|Splunk Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|July 31, 2022
|January 31, 2022
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
747,883
$
1,428,691
|Investments, current
995,510
286,337
|Accounts receivable, net
820,115
1,306,666
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
157,458
152,871
|Deferred commissions, current
109,487
102,322
|Total current assets
2,830,453
3,276,887
|Investments, non-current
50,060
46,431
|Accounts receivable, non-current
176,134
242,689
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
206,639
229,198
|Property and equipment, net
122,189
124,900
|Intangible assets, net
136,672
164,769
|Goodwill
1,401,628
1,401,628
|Deferred commissions, non-current
202,891
200,876
|Other assets
82,890
103,497
|Total assets
$
5,209,556
$
5,790,875
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
$
82,835
$
59,206
|Accrued compensation
258,654
396,952
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
235,683
257,979
|Deferred revenue, current
1,155,928
1,384,605
|Total current liabilities
1,733,100
2,098,742
|Convertible senior notes, net
3,870,150
3,137,731
|Operating lease liabilities
205,371
225,556
|Deferred revenue, non-current
62,454
86,584
|Other liabilities, non-current
22,455
19,491
|Total non-current liabilities
4,160,430
3,469,362
|Total liabilities
5,893,530
5,568,104
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
170
167
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,740
)
(1,199
)
|Additional paid-in capital
4,346,503
5,032,351
|Treasury stock
(1,000,000
)
(1,000,000
)
|Accumulated deficit
(4,022,907
)
(3,808,548
)
|Total stockholders' equity
(683,974
)
222,771
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,209,556
$
5,790,875
|Splunk Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|Six Months Ended July 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
$
(209,712
)
$
(383,951
)
$
(514,034
)
$
(854,952
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
24,631
24,829
47,952
50,625
|Amortization of deferred commissions
26,585
35,669
53,574
77,983
|Amortization of investment premiums (accretion of discounts), net
(764
)
382
(482
)
432
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
3,971
31,226
5,484
57,784
|Loss on lease termination
-
-
-
52,524
|Non-cash operating lease costs
(972
)
(1,565
)
(2,805
)
571
|Stock-based compensation
199,476
204,780
413,141
387,197
|Deferred income taxes
(372
)
835
(1,020
)
(294
)
|Other
188
33
97
33
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
|Accounts receivable, net
(89,839
)
(109,548
)
553,106
384,798
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
38,097
83,327
17,078
(14,842
)
|Deferred commissions
(38,203
)
(47,508
)
(62,754
)
(77,073
)
|Accounts payable
63,116
(3,140
)
23,629
19,698
|Accrued compensation
39,858
74,247
(138,298
)
20,170
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
12,640
11,395
(17,142
)
17,817
|Deferred revenue
(87,328
)
23,069
(252,807
)
(107,731
)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(18,628
)
(55,920
)
124,719
14,740
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
(3,458
)
(3,510
)
(6,650
)
(4,363
)
|Capitalized software development costs
(2,562
)
(2,082
)
(4,990
)
(5,148
)
|Purchases of marketable securities
(143,007
)
(269,352
)
(923,762
)
(289,573
)
|Maturities of marketable securities
110,334
-
209,424
87,766
|Purchases of strategic investments
(300
)
-
(6,099
)
-
|Acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
(80,333
)
-
(80,333
)
|Other investment activities
936
(1,293
)
1,436
(1,168
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(38,057
)
(356,570
)
(730,641
)
(292,819
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
182
636
1,132
1,174
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
48,596
48,246
48,596
48,246
|Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
-
982,749
-
982,749
|Repurchases of common stock
-
(192,208
)
-
(192,208
)
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(58,220
)
(40,966
)
(124,614
)
(101,781
)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(9,442
)
798,457
(74,886
)
738,180
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(66,127
)
385,967
(680,808
)
460,101
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
814,010
1,845,198
1,428,691
1,771,064
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
747,883
$
2,231,165
$
747,883
$
2,231,165
Splunk Inc.
Operating Metrics
Total Annual Recurring Revenue ("Total ARR") represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active cloud services, term license and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue ("Cloud ARR") represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active cloud services contracts at the end of a reporting period. Each contract is annualized by dividing the contract value by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365. We calculate cloud dollar-based net retention rate ("Cloud DBNRR") by dividing the Cloud ARR at the end of a period ("Cloud Current Period ARR") by the Cloud ARR of the same group of customers at the beginning of that 12-month period. Cloud Current Period ARR includes existing customer renewals and expansion, is net of existing customer contraction and churn, and excludes new customers. For the trailing 12-month Cloud DBNRR, we take the dollar-weighted average of the Cloud DBNRR over the trailing 12 months.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
To supplement Splunk's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Splunk provides investors with the following non-GAAP financial measures: cloud services cost of revenues, cloud services gross margin, cost of revenues, gross margin, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, operating income (loss), operating margin, income tax provision (benefit), net income (loss), net income (loss) per share and free cash flow (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude all or a combination of the following (as reflected in the following reconciliation tables): expenses related to stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related adjustments, restructuring and facility exit charges, capitalized software development costs, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes and a net loss on strategic investments. The non-GAAP financial measures are also adjusted for Splunk's current and deferred tax rate on non-GAAP income (loss). Splunk uses a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate to provide consistency across interim reporting periods. We base our rate on non-GAAP financial projections. In determining our tax rate, we exclude the impact of nonrecurring items, and we make assumptions including those about tax legislation and our tax positions. We applied a 20% non-GAAP tax rate to the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include free cash flow, which represents operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. Splunk considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated or used by the business.
Splunk excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Splunk's operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Splunk's operating results and those of other companies. Splunk excludes employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans in order for investors to see the full effect that excluding that stock-based compensation expense had on Splunk's operating results. These expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Splunk's common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of Splunk's business. Splunk also excludes amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related adjustments, restructuring and facility exit charges, capitalized software development costs, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes and a net loss on strategic investments from the applicable non-GAAP financial measures because these adjustments are considered by management to be outside of Splunk's core operating results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. For example, stock-based compensation-related charges, including related employer payroll tax-related items, are impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this release.
There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by Splunk's competitors and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon Splunk's reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be, for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Splunk's business and an important part of the compensation provided to Splunk's employees. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Splunk uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Splunk believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about Splunk's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons to competitors' operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement and be viewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.
The following tables reconcile Splunk's GAAP results to Splunk's non-GAAP results included in this press release.
|Splunk Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|Six Months Ended July 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(18,628
)
$
(55,920
)
$
124,719
$
14,740
|Less purchases of property and equipment
(3,458
)
(3,510
)
(6,650
)
(4,363
)
|Less capitalized software development costs
(2,562
)
(2,082
)
(4,990
)
(5,148
)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$
(24,648
)
$
(61,512
)
$
113,079
$
5,229
|Net cash used in investing activities
$
(38,057
)
$
(356,570
)
$
(730,641
)
$
(292,819
)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(9,442
)
$
798,457
$
(74,886
)
$
738,180
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended July 31, 2022
|GAAP
|Stock-based
compensation and
related employer
payroll tax
| Amortization of
intangible assets
|Capitalized
software
development costs
|Non-cash interest
expense related to
convertible senior
notes
|Loss on strategic
investments, net
|Income tax
adjustment (2)
|Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
$
122,860
$
(6,025
)
$
(7,579
)
$
(2,991
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
106,265
|Cloud services gross margin
64.5
%
1.7
%
2.2
%
0.9
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
69.3
%
|Cost of revenues
206,791
(23,563
)
(8,807
)
(2,991
)
-
-
-
171,430
|Gross margin
74.1
%
2.9
%
1.1
%
0.4
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
78.5
%
|Research and development
257,057
(88,445
)
-
2,562
-
-
-
171,174
|Sales and marketing
410,622
(59,712
)
(5,242
)
-
-
-
-
345,668
|General and administrative
114,381
(32,524
)
-
-
-
-
-
81,857
|Operating income (loss)
(190,098
)
204,244
14,049
429
-
-
-
28,624
|Operating margin
(23.8
)%
25.5
%
1.8
%
0.1
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
3.6
%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
7,943
-
-
-
-
-
(3,721
)
4,222
|Net income (loss)
$
(209,712
)
$
204,244
$
14,049
$
429
$
3,971
$
188
$
3,721
$
16,890
|Basic net income (loss) per share (1)
$
(1.30
)
$
1.27
$
0.09
$
-
$
0.02
$
-
$
0.02
$
0.10
|Diluted net income (loss) per share (1)
$
(1.30
)
$
0.09
|______________
(1)
|GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share and non-GAAP basic net loss per share calculated based on 161,787 weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based on 184,571 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock, which includes 22,784 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible notes and employee stock awards. GAAP to non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is not reconciled due to the difference in the number of weighted-average shares used to calculate GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share.
(2)
|Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended July 31, 2021
|GAAP
|Stock-based
compensation and
related employer
payroll tax
| Amortization of
intangible assets
|Acquisition-
related
adjustments
|Restructuring
and facility exit
charges
|Capitalized
software
development costs
|Non-cash interest
expense related
to convertible
senior notes
|Income tax
adjustment (2)
|Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
$
98,016
$
(4,698
)
$
(7,299
)
$
-
$
-
$
(594
)
$
-
$
-
$
85,425
|Cloud services gross margin
54.9
%
2.2
%
3.4
%
-
%
-
%
0.2
%
-
%
-
%
60.7
%
|Cost of revenues
183,407
(22,295
)
(9,758
)
-
-
(594
)
-
-
150,760
|Gross margin
69.7
%
3.7
%
1.6
%
-
%
-
%
0.1
%
-
%
-
%
75.1
%
|Research and development
259,709
(82,191
)
-
-
-
2,081
-
-
179,599
|Sales and marketing
382,129
(65,613
)
(5,101
)
-
(613
)
-
-
-
310,802
|General and administrative
124,928
(38,099
)
-
(957
)
6
(533
)
-
-
85,345
|Operating loss
(344,430
)
208,198
14,859
957
607
(954
)
-
-
(120,763
)
|Operating margin
(56.9
)%
34.4
%
2.5
%
0.2
%
0.1
%
(0.2
)%
-
%
-
%
(19.9
)%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
2,161
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27,540
)
(25,379
)
|Net loss
$
(383,951
)
$
208,198
$
14,859
$
957
$
607
$
(954
)
$
31,227
$
27,540
$
(101,517
)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share (1)
$
(2.34
)
$
1.27
$
0.09
$
0.01
$
-
$
(0.01
)
$
0.19
$
0.17
$
(0.62
)
|______________
|(1) Calculated based on 164,018 weighted-average shares of common stock.
|(2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Six Months Ended July 31, 2022
|GAAP
|Stock-based
compensation and
related employer
payroll tax
| Amortization of
intangible assets
|Capitalized
software
development costs
|Non-cash interest
expense related
to convertible
senior notes
|Loss on strategic
investments, net
|Income tax adjustment (2)
|Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
$
242,381
$
(11,035
)
$
(15,157
)
$
(5,433
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
210,756
|Cloud services gross margin
63.8
%
1.6
%
2.3
%
0.8
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
68.5
%
|Cost of revenues
408,947
(43,991
)
(17,614
)
(5,433
)
-
-
-
341,909
|Gross margin
72.2
%
3.0
%
1.2
%
0.4
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
76.8
%
|Research and development
512,748
(175,949
)
-
4,990
-
-
-
341,789
|Sales and marketing
805,835
(134,759
)
(10,484
)
-
-
-
-
660,592
|General and administrative
227,089
(69,919
)
-
-
-
-
-
157,170
|Operating loss
(481,785
)
424,618
28,098
443
-
-
-
(28,626
)
|Operating margin
(32.7
)%
28.9
%
1.9
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
(1.9
)%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
11,297
-
-
-
-
-
(20,095
)
(8,798
)
|Net loss
$
(514,034
)
$
424,618
$
28,098
$
443
$
5,484
$
97
$
20,095
$
(35,199
)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share (1)
$
(3.19
)
$
2.65
$
0.17
$
-
$
0.03
$
-
$
0.12
$
(0.22
)
|______________
|(1) Calculated based on 161,070 weighted-average shares of common stock.
|(2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Six Months Ended July 31, 2021
|GAAP
|Stock-based
compensation and
related employer
payroll tax
| Amortization of
intangible assets
|Acquisition-
related
adjustments
|Restructuring and
facility exit
charges
|Capitalized software
development costs
|Non-cash interest
expense related
to convertible
senior notes
|Income tax
adjustment (2)
|Non-GAAP
|Cloud services cost of revenues
$
186,101
$
(8,368
)
$
(14,040
)
$
-
$
-
$
(1,188
)
$
-
$
-
$
162,505
|Cloud services gross margin
54.8
%
2.0
%
3.4
%
-
%
-
%
0.3
%
-
%
-
%
60.5
%
|Cost of revenues
355,313
(40,617
)
(19,826
)
-
-
(1,188
)
-
-
293,682
|Gross margin
67.9
%
3.7
%
1.8
%
-
%
-
%
0.1
%
-
%
-
%
73.5
%
|Research and development
506,907
(162,465
)
(26
)
-
-
5,149
-
-
349,565
|Sales and marketing
738,237
(123,331
)
(9,847
)
-
(613
)
-
-
-
604,446
|General and administrative
287,114
(71,787
)
-
(957
)
(55,228
)
(709
)
-
-
158,433
|Operating loss
(779,777
)
398,200
29,699
957
55,841
(3,252
)
-
-
(298,332
)
|Operating margin
(70.4
)%
35.9
%
2.7
%
0.1
%
5.0
%
(0.2
)%
-
%
-
%
(26.9
)%
|Income tax provision (benefit)
3,381
-
-
-
-
-
-
(65,849
)
(62,468
)
|Net loss
$
(854,952
)
$
398,200
$
29,699
$
957
$
55,841
$
(3,252
)
$
57,786
$
65,849
$
(249,872
)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share (1)
$
(5.23
)
$
2.44
$
0.18
$
0.01
$
0.34
$
(0.02
)
$
0.35
$
0.40
$
(1.53
)
|______________
(1) Calculated based on 163,615 weighted-average shares of common stock.
(2) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
