" The second quarter marks another quarter of strong performance, delivering an 11.3% comp on the top line and earnings growth of over 19% to $3.87 per share. These impressive results reflect the strength of our multi-brand portfolio, the success of our growth initiatives, and the ongoing execution of the team. We continue to demonstrate our ability to perform by offering high-quality, differentiated, and sustainable products that our customers know and love. Our performance was driven by strong order fulfillment, positive demand comps, and our successful continued elimination of site-wide promotions," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alber concluded, " I am very proud of this performance especially given the macroeconomic backdrop and the strong compares we were up against, all while delivering an impressive 41.1% comp on a two-year basis. And it is this continued outperformance that gives us the confidence to reiterate our 2022 guidance and longer-term outlook today."

SECOND QUARTER 2022

Comparable brand revenue growth of 11.3%, including double-digit growth in both ecommerce and retail, Pottery Barn accelerating from the first quarter to 21.5%, West Elm growing 6.1% on top of last year's 51.1%, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen accelerating from the first quarter to 5.3%, and Williams Sonoma accelerating from negative 2.2% in the first quarter to 0.5%

Gross margin of 43.5%, 60bps below last year driven by higher shipping and freight costs, partially offset by merchandise margin expansion; occupancy rate was flat to last year

SG&A rate of 26.4%, leverage of 110bps on a GAAP basis and 90bps on a non-GAAP basis versus last year, reflecting advertising and employment leverage from the strength of our topline outperformance and overall cost discipline

Operating income of $366 million, increasing 13.1% on a GAAP basis and 12.2% on a non-GAAP basis over last year

Operating margin of 17.1%; GAAP operating margin expansion of 50bps; non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 40bps

Diluted EPS of $3.87, increasing 20.6% on a GAAP basis and 19.4% on a non-GAAP basis over last year

Maintained a strong liquidity position of $125 million in cash and generated $199 million in operating cash flow, enabling the company to repurchase over $265 million in shares and to pay over $54 million in dividends in the second quarter

OUTLOOK

Given our strong performance through the first half of fiscal 2022, the continued success of our new initiatives, and our competitive advantages that are rooted in our key differentiators (our in-house design, our digital-first channel strategy, and our values), we are reiterating our fiscal year 2022 and long-term financial outlook of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024, and operating margins relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts) $ % of Revenues $ % of Revenues $ % of Revenues $ % of Revenues Net revenues $ 2,137,537 100.0 % $ 1,948,339 100.0 % $ 4,028,764 100 % $ 3,697,368 100 % Cost of goods sold 1,208,728 56.5 1,089,951 55.9 2,271,407 56.4 2,086,127 56.4 Gross profit 928,809 43.5 858,388 44.1 1,757,357 43.6 1,611,241 43.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 563,288 26.4 535,288 27.5 1,068,355 26.5 1,012,964 27.4 Operating income 365,521 17.1 323,100 16.6 689,002 17.1 598,277 16.2 Interest (income) expense, net (344 ) — (39 ) — (507 ) — 1,833 — Earnings before income taxes 365,865 17.1 323,139 16.6 689,509 17.1 596,444 16.1 Income taxes 98,790 4.6 77,069 4.0 168,321 4.2 122,572 3.3 Net earnings $ 267,075 12.5 % $ 246,070 12.6 % $ 521,188 12.9 % $ 473,872 12.8 % Earnings per share (EPS): Basic $ 3.92 $ 3.29 $ 7.50 $ 6.29 Diluted $ 3.87 $ 3.21 $ 7.36 $ 6.11 Shares used in calculation of EPS: Basic 68,180 74,786 69,516 75,293 Diluted 69,081 76,584 70,844 77,516

2nd Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth1 Net Revenues Comparable Brand Revenue Growth (In millions, except percentages) Q2 22 Q2 21 Q2 22 Q2 21 Pottery Barn $ 879 $ 732 21.5 % 29.6 % West Elm 608 580 6.1 51.1 Williams Sonoma 249 255 0.5 6.4 Pottery Barn Kids and Teen 284 274 5.3 18.0 Other2 118 107 N/A N/A Total $ 2,138 $ 1,948 11.3 % 29.8 % See the Company's 10-K and 10-Q filings for the definition of comparable brand revenue, which is calculated on a 13-week basis for Q2 2022 and Q2 2021. Primarily consists of net revenues from our international franchise operations, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of (In thousands, except per share amounts) July 31, 2022 January 30, 2022 August 1, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,944 $ 850,338 $ 655,211 Accounts receivable, net 133,500 131,683 141,814 Merchandise inventories, net 1,542,428 1,246,372 1,170,561 Prepaid expenses 102,312 69,252 85,587 Other current assets 25,537 26,249 20,537 Total current assets 1,928,721 2,323,894 2,073,710 Property and equipment, net 973,676 920,773 875,295 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,174,354 1,132,764 1,052,617 Deferred income taxes, net 52,897 56,585 58,848 Goodwill 85,269 85,354 85,421 Other long-term assets, net 104,257 106,250 99,146 Total assets $ 4,319,174 $ 4,625,620 $ 4,245,037 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 680,097 $ 612,512 $ 601,879 Accrued expenses 244,559 319,924 224,089 Gift card and other deferred revenue 498,354 447,770 403,409 Income taxes payable 87,159 79,554 61,335 Operating lease liabilities 206,931 217,409 213,784 Other current liabilities 93,945 94,517 74,331 Total current liabilities 1,811,045 1,771,686 1,578,827 Deferred lease incentives 14,725 16,360 18,359 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,115,501 1,066,839 994,165 Other long-term liabilities 99,624 106,528 126,967 Total liabilities 3,040,895 2,961,413 2,718,318 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common stock: $0.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 67,057, 71,982, and 74,426 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2022, January 30, 2022 and August 1, 2021, respectively 671 720 745 Additional paid-in capital 541,895 600,942 569,734 Retained earnings 750,083 1,074,084 964,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,631 ) (10,828 ) (7,049 ) Treasury stock, at cost (739 ) (711 ) (711 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,278,279 1,664,207 1,526,719 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,319,174 $ 4,625,620 $ 4,245,037

Retail Store Data (unaudited) Beginning of quarter End of quarter As of May 1, 2022 Openings Closings July 31, 2022 August 1, 20211 Pottery Barn 188 2 (1 ) 189 195 Williams Sonoma 175 1 (1 ) 175 196 West Elm 121 1 (1 ) 121 123 Pottery Barn Kids 52 — — 52 57 Rejuvenation 9 — — 9 10 Total 545 4 (3 ) 546 581 Retail store data for fiscal 2021 includes stores temporarily closed due to COVID-19. All stores were reopened as of the end of fiscal 2021.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 521,188 $ 473,872 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 102,455 96,687 Loss on disposal/impairment of assets 5,413 455 Amortization of deferred lease incentives (1,635 ) (2,254 ) Non-cash lease expense 110,511 105,739 Deferred income taxes (7,636 ) (7,037 ) Tax benefit related to stock-based awards 10,828 10,302 Stock-based compensation expense 51,743 46,260 Other 154 (274 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable (1,985 ) 2,002 Merchandise inventories (295,458 ) (163,621 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (30,585 ) (4,622 ) Accounts payable 59,404 48,457 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (78,895 ) (43,653 ) Gift card and other deferred revenue 50,503 30,308 Operating lease liabilities (120,036 ) (108,791 ) Income taxes payable 7,623 (8,162 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 383,592 475,668 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (148,548 ) (78,281 ) Other 86 97 Net cash used in investing activities (148,462 ) (78,184 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (766,424 ) (451,388 ) Payment of dividends (112,674 ) (91,069 ) Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards (79,275 ) (100,160 ) Repayment of long-term debt — (300,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (958,373 ) (942,617 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2,151 ) 7 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (725,394 ) (545,126 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 850,338 1,200,337 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 124,944 $ 655,211

Exhibit 1 2nd Quarter GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) $ % of revenues $ % of revenues $ % of revenues $ % of revenues Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 563,288 26.4 % $ 535,288 27.5 % $ 1,068,355 26.5 % $ 1,012,964 27.4 % Outward-related1 — (2,757 ) — (5,596 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 563,288 26.4 % $ 532,531 27.3 % $ 1,068,355 26.5 % $ 1,007,368 27.2 % Operating income $ 365,521 17.1 % $ 323,100 16.6 % $ 689,002 17.1 % $ 598,277 16.2 % Outward-related1 — 2,757 — 5,596 Non-GAAP operating income $ 365,521 17.1 % $ 325,857 16.7 % $ 689,002 17.1 % $ 603,873 16.3 % $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate Income taxes $ 98,790 27.0 % $ 77,069 23.9 % $ 168,321 24.4 % $ 122,572 20.6 % Outward-related1 — 462 — 973 Non-GAAP income taxes $ 98,790 27.0 % $ 77,531 23.8 % $ 168,321 24.4 % $ 123,545 20.5 % Diluted EPS $ 3.87 $ 3.21 $ 7.36 $ 6.11 Outward-related1 — 0.03 — 0.06 Non-GAAP diluted EPS2 $ 3.87 $ 3.24 $ 7.36 $ 6.17 During Q2 2021 and year-to-date 2021, we incurred approximately $2.8 million and $5.6 million, respectively, associated with acquisition-related compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles for Outward, Inc. Per share amounts may not sum due to rounding to the nearest cent per diluted share.

