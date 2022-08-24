SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022 ("Q2 22") versus the second fiscal quarter ended August 1, 2021 ("Q2 21").
"The second quarter marks another quarter of strong performance, delivering an 11.3% comp on the top line and earnings growth of over 19% to $3.87 per share. These impressive results reflect the strength of our multi-brand portfolio, the success of our growth initiatives, and the ongoing execution of the team. We continue to demonstrate our ability to perform by offering high-quality, differentiated, and sustainable products that our customers know and love. Our performance was driven by strong order fulfillment, positive demand comps, and our successful continued elimination of site-wide promotions," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Alber concluded, "I am very proud of this performance especially given the macroeconomic backdrop and the strong compares we were up against, all while delivering an impressive 41.1% comp on a two-year basis. And it is this continued outperformance that gives us the confidence to reiterate our 2022 guidance and longer-term outlook today."
SECOND QUARTER 2022
- Comparable brand revenue growth of 11.3%, including double-digit growth in both ecommerce and retail, Pottery Barn accelerating from the first quarter to 21.5%, West Elm growing 6.1% on top of last year's 51.1%, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen accelerating from the first quarter to 5.3%, and Williams Sonoma accelerating from negative 2.2% in the first quarter to 0.5%
- Gross margin of 43.5%, 60bps below last year driven by higher shipping and freight costs, partially offset by merchandise margin expansion; occupancy rate was flat to last year
- SG&A rate of 26.4%, leverage of 110bps on a GAAP basis and 90bps on a non-GAAP basis versus last year, reflecting advertising and employment leverage from the strength of our topline outperformance and overall cost discipline
- Operating income of $366 million, increasing 13.1% on a GAAP basis and 12.2% on a non-GAAP basis over last year
- Operating margin of 17.1%; GAAP operating margin expansion of 50bps; non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 40bps
- Diluted EPS of $3.87, increasing 20.6% on a GAAP basis and 19.4% on a non-GAAP basis over last year
- Maintained a strong liquidity position of $125 million in cash and generated $199 million in operating cash flow, enabling the company to repurchase over $265 million in shares and to pay over $54 million in dividends in the second quarter
OUTLOOK
Given our strong performance through the first half of fiscal 2022, the continued success of our new initiatives, and our competitive advantages that are rooted in our key differentiators (our in-house design, our digital-first channel strategy, and our values), we are reiterating our fiscal year 2022 and long-term financial outlook of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024, and operating margins relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended
July 31, 2022
August 1, 2021
July 31, 2022
August 1, 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
$
% of
Revenues
$
% of
Revenues
$
% of
Revenues
$
% of
Revenues
Net revenues
$
2,137,537
100.0
%
$
1,948,339
100.0
%
$
4,028,764
100
%
$
3,697,368
100
%
Cost of goods sold
1,208,728
56.5
1,089,951
55.9
2,271,407
56.4
2,086,127
56.4
Gross profit
928,809
43.5
858,388
44.1
1,757,357
43.6
1,611,241
43.6
Selling, general and administrative expenses
563,288
26.4
535,288
27.5
1,068,355
26.5
1,012,964
27.4
Operating income
365,521
17.1
323,100
16.6
689,002
17.1
598,277
16.2
Interest (income) expense, net
(344
)
—
(39
)
—
(507
)
—
1,833
—
Earnings before income taxes
365,865
17.1
323,139
16.6
689,509
17.1
596,444
16.1
Income taxes
98,790
4.6
77,069
4.0
168,321
4.2
122,572
3.3
Net earnings
$
267,075
12.5
%
$
246,070
12.6
%
$
521,188
12.9
%
$
473,872
12.8
%
Earnings per share (EPS):
Basic
$
3.92
$
3.29
$
7.50
$
6.29
Diluted
$
3.87
$
3.21
$
7.36
$
6.11
Shares used in calculation of EPS:
Basic
68,180
74,786
69,516
75,293
Diluted
69,081
76,584
70,844
77,516
2nd Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth1
Net Revenues
Comparable Brand Revenue Growth
(In millions, except percentages)
Q2 22
Q2 21
Q2 22
Q2 21
Pottery Barn
$
879
$
732
21.5
%
29.6
%
West Elm
608
580
6.1
51.1
Williams Sonoma
249
255
0.5
6.4
Pottery Barn Kids and Teen
284
274
5.3
18.0
Other2
118
107
N/A
N/A
Total
$
2,138
$
1,948
11.3
%
29.8
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
As of
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
July 31,
2022
January 30,
2022
August 1,
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
124,944
$
850,338
$
655,211
Accounts receivable, net
133,500
131,683
141,814
Merchandise inventories, net
1,542,428
1,246,372
1,170,561
Prepaid expenses
102,312
69,252
85,587
Other current assets
25,537
26,249
20,537
Total current assets
1,928,721
2,323,894
2,073,710
Property and equipment, net
973,676
920,773
875,295
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,174,354
1,132,764
1,052,617
Deferred income taxes, net
52,897
56,585
58,848
Goodwill
85,269
85,354
85,421
Other long-term assets, net
104,257
106,250
99,146
Total assets
$
4,319,174
$
4,625,620
$
4,245,037
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
680,097
$
612,512
$
601,879
Accrued expenses
244,559
319,924
224,089
Gift card and other deferred revenue
498,354
447,770
403,409
Income taxes payable
87,159
79,554
61,335
Operating lease liabilities
206,931
217,409
213,784
Other current liabilities
93,945
94,517
74,331
Total current liabilities
1,811,045
1,771,686
1,578,827
Deferred lease incentives
14,725
16,360
18,359
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,115,501
1,066,839
994,165
Other long-term liabilities
99,624
106,528
126,967
Total liabilities
3,040,895
2,961,413
2,718,318
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
—
Common stock: $0.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 67,057, 71,982, and 74,426 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2022, January 30, 2022 and August 1, 2021, respectively
671
720
745
Additional paid-in capital
541,895
600,942
569,734
Retained earnings
750,083
1,074,084
964,000
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,631
)
(10,828
)
(7,049
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(739
)
(711
)
(711
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,278,279
1,664,207
1,526,719
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,319,174
$
4,625,620
$
4,245,037
Retail Store Data
(unaudited)
Beginning of quarter
End of quarter
As of
May 1, 2022
Openings
Closings
July 31, 2022
August 1, 20211
Pottery Barn
188
2
(1
)
189
195
Williams Sonoma
175
1
(1
)
175
196
West Elm
121
1
(1
)
121
123
Pottery Barn Kids
52
—
—
52
57
Rejuvenation
9
—
—
9
10
Total
545
4
(3
)
546
581
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended
(In thousands)
July 31, 2022
August 1, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
521,188
$
473,872
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
102,455
96,687
Loss on disposal/impairment of assets
5,413
455
Amortization of deferred lease incentives
(1,635
)
(2,254
)
Non-cash lease expense
110,511
105,739
Deferred income taxes
(7,636
)
(7,037
)
Tax benefit related to stock-based awards
10,828
10,302
Stock-based compensation expense
51,743
46,260
Other
154
(274
)
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
(1,985
)
2,002
Merchandise inventories
(295,458
)
(163,621
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(30,585
)
(4,622
)
Accounts payable
59,404
48,457
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(78,895
)
(43,653
)
Gift card and other deferred revenue
50,503
30,308
Operating lease liabilities
(120,036
)
(108,791
)
Income taxes payable
7,623
(8,162
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
383,592
475,668
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(148,548
)
(78,281
)
Other
86
97
Net cash used in investing activities
(148,462
)
(78,184
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(766,424
)
(451,388
)
Payment of dividends
(112,674
)
(91,069
)
Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards
(79,275
)
(100,160
)
Repayment of long-term debt
—
(300,000
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(958,373
)
(942,617
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(2,151
)
7
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(725,394
)
(545,126
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
850,338
1,200,337
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
124,944
$
655,211
Exhibit 1
2nd Quarter GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(unaudited)
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended
July 31, 2022
August 1, 2021
July 31, 2022
August 1, 2021
(In thousands, except per share data)
$
% of
revenues
$
% of
revenues
$
% of
revenues
$
% of
revenues
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
563,288
26.4
%
$
535,288
27.5
%
$
1,068,355
26.5
%
$
1,012,964
27.4
%
Outward-related1
—
(2,757
)
—
(5,596
)
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
563,288
26.4
%
$
532,531
27.3
%
$
1,068,355
26.5
%
$
1,007,368
27.2
%
Operating income
$
365,521
17.1
%
$
323,100
16.6
%
$
689,002
17.1
%
$
598,277
16.2
%
Outward-related1
—
2,757
—
5,596
Non-GAAP operating income
$
365,521
17.1
%
$
325,857
16.7
%
$
689,002
17.1
%
$
603,873
16.3
%
$
Tax rate
$
Tax rate
$
Tax rate
$
Tax rate
Income taxes
$
98,790
27.0
%
$
77,069
23.9
%
$
168,321
24.4
%
$
122,572
20.6
%
Outward-related1
—
462
—
973
Non-GAAP income taxes
$
98,790
27.0
%
$
77,531
23.8
%
$
168,321
24.4
%
$
123,545
20.5
%
Diluted EPS
$
3.87
$
3.21
$
7.36
$
6.11
Outward-related1
—
0.03
—
0.06
Non-GAAP diluted EPS2
$
3.87
$
3.24
$
7.36
$
6.17
SEC Regulation G - Non-GAAP Information
These tables include non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense, operating income, operating margin, income taxes, effective tax rate and diluted EPS. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
