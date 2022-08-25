Concord, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Hillside Dawgz (925-822-3425) has announced the official opening of its Concord branch, allowing it to serve the East Bay area with its selection of gourmet hot dogs.





The new eatery offers an alternating daily menu designed to provide a wide range of hot dogs and sausages for local customers. Hillside Dawgz offers eight varieties of hot dogs and sausages, including pork, beef, and chicken as well as vegetarian-friendly menu options.

Hillside Dawgz also aims to bring a lively entertainment scene to the local Concord community. The shop, which is easily accessible to residents from Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez, and throughout the Greater East Bay Area, hosts comedy shows, live music, and other events as part of an effort to enrich the dining experience for its guests.

To create its specialty "dawgz", the restaurant uses a variety of premium sausages, including beef frankfurters, Polish kielbasa, smoked bratwurst, and Italian link sausages. For sides, it serves salads, sweet corn, and BBQ baked beans, with plans to add fries and bowls soon.

Hillside Dawgz seeks to establish a reputation as a gourmet specialty hot dog shop; as such, it makes available a wide selection of toppings and sauces comprising buffalo sauce and sriracha alongside bell pepper, horseradish, sauerkraut, and other options.

The company's proprietors said that part of the brand's mission is to support its local entertainment crowd by showcasing the area's talent. They welcome musical artists, comedians, and entertainers to contribute to the shop's casual atmosphere.

The Concord branch is located on 3503 Clayton Road and is open from 11 am to 7 pm. Patrons who wish to learn about upcoming events can find an event calendar on Hillside Dawgz's official website.

A company representative said: "As a family-owned business, run by East Bay Area natives, we created this shop to reflect and support our community. We strive to provide the best sausages and hot dogs that you can find in a comfortable environment - whether you're looking to kick back or just grab a quick lunch."

