- (PLX AI) - Instalco Q2 revenue SEK 3,102 million vs. estimate SEK 2,800 million.
- • Q2 EBITA SEK 250 million
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:10
|Instalco Q2 EBIT SEK 215 Million vs. Estimate SEK 202 Million
|11:06
|INSTALCO: Interim report January - June 2022
|Invitation to phone conference with webcast in conjunction with the release of the Instalco Q2 2022 report
|Instalco grows the business in Bergen, Norway
|INSTALCO: Acquisition of Grums Rör
