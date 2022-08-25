NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Trading ban for Sandvik derivatives and postponed expiration date for weekly options (212/22)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 79/22, the options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Sandvik AB (Sandvik) will be suspended for trading and exercise on the Ex-date, August 26, 2022. Trading will commence on recalculated series on August 29, 2022. In addition, the Expiration Day for weekly options expiring on August 26, 2022, will be postponed until the following Bank Day, August 29, 2022. Expiration will be performed in the same way as on a normal Expiration Day, i.e., it will be possible to trade the expiring Contracts the whole new Expiration Day and standard Exercise will be performed against last paid. For contact details please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1086268