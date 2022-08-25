Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
WKN: 865956 ISIN: SE0000667891 
Tradegate
24.08.22
14:02 Uhr
17,105 Euro
+0,030
+0,18 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2022 | 11:17
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Trading ban for Sandvik derivatives and postponed expiration date for weekly options (212/22)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 79/22, the options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Sandvik AB (Sandvik) will be suspended for trading and
exercise on the Ex-date, August 26, 2022. 

Trading will commence on recalculated series on August 29, 2022.

In addition, the Expiration Day for weekly options expiring on August 26, 2022,
will be postponed until the following Bank Day, August 29, 2022. Expiration
will be performed in the same way as on a normal Expiration Day, i.e., it will
be possible to trade the expiring Contracts the whole new Expiration Day and
standard Exercise will be performed against last paid. 

For contact details please find the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1086268
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.