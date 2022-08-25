Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - President, CEO and Director Jonathan Awde, on behalf of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company"), the Board of Directors and the employees of Dakota Gold, wish to congratulate Co-Chairman Robert Quartermain on his induction into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame for his significant contributions to the Canadian and international mining and exploration industry over his career.

"The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of individual recognition within Canadian mining. It's a great distinction for Robert and well-deserved acknowledgment of his extensive achievements in mineral exploration and mine development," Mr. Awde said.

The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who make Canada's mining industry a global leader and who have demonstrated outstanding lifetime achievements in the industry. Dr. Quartermain was one of five industry leaders who were inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in a formal ceremony attended by approximately 380 people in Toronto on August 18, 2022.





Dakota Gold's Co-Chairman Robert Quartermain (left) receives Canadian Mining Hall of Fame award from Pierre Gratton.

In a press release on November 4, 2021, Pierre Gratton, Chair of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and President & CEO of the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) said "We are proud to recognize the leadership and commitment of our 2022 inductees to the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame," and continued, "Mining plays an essential role in driving our economy forward and delivering the minerals and metals needed for a low carbon future. These five inductees represent the very best of mining excellence and greatly contributed to making Canada the leader in responsible mining."

To watch Robert Quartermain's tribute video from the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame click here.

Mr. Awde said the management and staff of Dakota Gold are honored to have Dr. Quartermain's guidance and leadership as the Company advances its project in the Homestake District of Lead, South Dakota. Over Robert's 40 plus year career in the mineral industry, he has continuously demonstrated an unwavering dedication to developing and operating at the highest standards. Prior to Dakota Gold, Robert's founding of Pretium Resources Inc. and the advancement of Pretium's Brucejack project in Northern British Columbia, from geological concept to Canada's fourth largest gold mine in a decade, is a testament to his skills as a geoscientist and company builder.

Mr. Awde continued, "Robert was an early advocate for ESG and Indigenous involvement in the mineral industry. He is a long-time philanthropist and supports education, wildlife habitat preservation and social justice".

Dakota Gold's Co-Chairman Stephen O'Rouke added, "The unique combination of Robert's passion for geology, including having an Honorary Doctor of Science from the University of New Brunswick, his years of business expertise throughout the many highs and lows in the world economy, and philanthropic values are what make Quartermain a truly remarkable leader and a privilege to work with."

In addition to the induction into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, Quartermain has received many other awards over the years, notably MABC's Mining Person of the Year (2017), CIM's A.O. Dufresne Award (2016) and Vale Inco Medal (2010), PDAC's Bill Dennis Award (2013), AME BC's Murray Pezim Award (2009) and an Honorary DSc from UNB (2009).

