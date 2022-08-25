Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 29 August 2022. ISIN DK0061801164 ------------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest AKL Othania Stabil Invest ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Capital Associations ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 266151 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name WEKAKLOSI ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66