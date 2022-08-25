dunnhumby's Pricing Promotion solution recognised by research and consulting firm Gartner

dunnhumby, the world's leading customer data science company, is pleased to announce that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Applications Long Life Cycle for its Pricing Promotions solution.

Price and promotion are two of the most important drivers that a retailer can influence, and with ongoing inflation a pressing concern for retailers around the globe, it's never been more important to focus on customer value perception.

Pricing Promotions from dunnhumby helps retailers to process, understand, model and act upon all the market drivers influencing the shopper's behaviour. By leveraging dunnhumby's cutting-edge data science, strategic process, customer insights and robust software suite, retailers can improve value perception and execute effective promotions. From strategy to execution, Pricing Promotions helps retailers to avoid the race to the bottom and deliver prices and promotions that are meaningful to customers at a time when their finances are stretched more than ever.

The Gartner Market Guide lists dunnhumby as one of 26 Representative Vendors and suggests that "customers expect consistent pricing across channels". According to the guide, "retail CIOs can use this research to understand why unified price optimization solutions are required for strategic pricing in unified retail commerce as well as to help them identify providers of solutions that manage long life cycle products."

"We're pleased to have been recognised by Gartner for Pricing Promotions in this Market Guide," says David Clements, Head of Retail at dunnhumby. "Our world-leading data science solutions such as Pricing Promotions help retailers and brands put the customer at the heart of their decision making. At a time when financial pressures make running a successful retail business more challenging than ever, dunnhumby's solutions help to drive profitability through a customer-first approach and create sustainable, long-term growth for their business."

The full Market Guide for Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Applications is available to Gartner subscribers or for purchase.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter Gamble, Raley's, L'Oréal and Monoprix.

Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com

