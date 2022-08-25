Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Since the crypto markets move in the blink of an eye, Poloniex, the global cryptocurrency exchange, has released a new API along with its new trading system which offers better scalability, usability, and adaptability so that traders can stay ahead of the curve.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8713/134693_API%20PR.jpg

Poloniex provides both HTTP (REST) and WebSocket APIs for market makers, institutional traders, and professional traders alike with improved throughput, lower latency and higher bandwidth to allow them to trade 24/7 with no downtime thanks to its new microservices architecture.

As for scalability, the new APIs have been redesigned for simplicity and seamless interaction with the new trading system allowing for much better performance. Moreover, the trading tier statuses provide different rate limits based on user needs adding more flexibility to the system. Meanwhile, the latency of the whole new trading system is lowered by more than 5x making the system much more responsive to users' requests.

The new API's enhanced usability delivers a more comprehensive trading experience with an optimized matching service, more order types, faster market data, and a better user experience on the web and the app. In addition, the new trading system will offer SDKs in Python and Java with support for other languages forthcoming.

Furthermore, the new trading system has increased its order matching speed and transactions per second by at least 30x and 10x, respectively.

The new trading system is just the beginning and Poloniex plans on leveraging its new platform to offer margin trading, lending and staking in the future.

For more information of Poloniex API: https://docs.poloniex.com/introduction

About Poloniex

Poloniex was founded in January 2014 as a global cryptocurrency exchange. With its world-class trading platform and security, it received funding in 2019 from renowned investors including H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

Poloniex

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8713/134693_Poloniex%20-%20Logotype%20-%20Light%20Mode%20-%20RGB%201.jpg

Poloniex supports spot and futures trading as well as leveraged tokens, and its services are available to users in nearly 100 countries and regions with various languages available, including English, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

https://www.poloniex.com

Media Contact

Sana Fong

sana.fong@poloniex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134693