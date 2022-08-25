SucceedSmart Inc: Fortune 500s and Fast-Growing Startups Are Finding Executive Search Success with SucceedSmart - a Silicon Valley AI-Powered Upstart That Delivers Hires at One-Third the Cost and One-Third the Time to Hire

From the Visionary Mind Behind the Global Outplacement Leader RiseSmart, SucceedSmart Shares How Its Innovative SaaS Platform Is Slashing Costs and Adding Customers As It Turns the Traditional Executive Recruiting Industry on Its Head

LOS ALTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / SucceedSmart Inc, a Silicon Valley startup, has rolled out its new AI-powered Corporate Executive Recruiting Platform with key and enhanced features that delivers top candidates at a fraction of the cost of a traditional executive search. The brainchild of Sanjay Sathe, the man behind RiseSmart, which rose from a startup to the global leader in the outplacement space is addressing the challenges in the marketplace today.

Currently Corporate America is caught in a pinch as disruptions like accelerating automation and digitization, along with soaring interest rates and fears of recession, are leading to both near-term layoffs and a longer-term rethinking of the workforce. Corporate leaders are expected to watch their pennies-while also investing in the top-shelf executive talent that can guide them through these challenging times.

The SucceedSmart Platform addresses this, is easy to use and mirrors the intuitive nature of popular dating apps, where people are matched based on their interests using complex algorithms, while allowing users to make quick, informed decisions with a few simple clicks. Here are some key features attracting Fortune 500 corporations and venture-backed startups alike:

Direct access to executives from across industries, as the platform eliminates the middleman and thus the bias and clubby approach of traditional executive search.

When candidate matches are identified, "single-blind" profiles are presented through the platform. This methodology eliminates social, corporate, and unconscious biases, helping companies to build a more equitable and diverse executive cadre.

Candidates are never "off-limits," unlike with traditional executive search where if a candidate is in consideration for one search they are off limits for others.

The SucceedSmart Platform's proprietary AI uses an accomplishment-based model tailored to leadership positions to quickly recommend qualified and interested candidates. SucceedSmart's technology minimizes the inconsistencies and biases of traditional executive search.

Position descriptions are easily configurable where needed, so that the hiring manager can easily begin receiving completely new executive profiles based on changes in requirements. This is like "starting a search from scratch" in the traditional model.

Easily review executive profiles and give them a thumbs up to learn more, or thumbs down if they don't seem like a fit. The AI algorithm constantly learns from your choices to optimize best fit candidates for the role.

Quality of SucceedSmart candidate profiles is richer and more insightful because: Executives are more forthcoming with career details as they control their data and only when they 'like back' do the detailed profiles including videos get shared with corporations. Up to 26 curated interview questions pre-answered on each profile, eliminating the need for most screening calls or interviews. Up to six short video clips showcasing executive presence, management style, elevator pitch, proudest career achievement, and more. Executive platform with strong approval measures for incoming members ensures quality candidates on every search. Companies can look at the deep profiles and instantly make a call on which executive they really want to pursue further.

The SucceedSmart Platform eliminates the need for multiple, costly solutions to source and track candidates. Recruiters and hiring managers can spend more time interacting with top-tier short list candidates instead of spending countless hours sourcing and filtering through hundreds, if not thousands of applicants.

With the built-in messaging and scheduling features, one can quickly move from matched candidate to a scheduled interview with just two clicks. The whole idea is to reduce the typical 4-6 months process down to 4-6 weeks.

Use SucceedSmart for succession planning, confidential searches and building pipeline for key roles. Easily configurable options allow for only required information (e.g., role title and description) to be shared with candidates until they have matched and entered the interview process. At this point the company can choose to share additional details including the company name, timeline and additional information to fully qualify the candidate.

The SucceedSmart Platform has been adopted and is endorsed by a wide range of Corporations, including:

"Attracting diverse leaders is critical to business success and corporate culture. SucceedSmart's executive search platform effortlessly unites employers with diverse executive talent. The algorithm is powerful, and the experience is seamless for teams and the candidates. SucceedSmart is a whole new way to connect with the world's best diverse talent."

Deb Bubb, executive vice president and chief people officer at Optum

"SucceedSmart brought us a CRO and a CDO who started in June. This is a game-changing platform and if I had the money, I would fund their entire Series A myself."

Aakash Prasad, founder of Design Everest, Inc.

"Committing to a traditional executive search company was cost prohibitive. With SucceedSmart's affordable model, we were able to save significant time in the hiring process. In a matter of weeks, we quickly identified top talent in point of care medical devices and were able to make an informed hire."

Anand Parikh, Co-Founder & CEO, Chronus Health.

SucceedSmart Founder and CEO Sanjay Sathe summarized the opportunity for businesses in today's environment.

"Savvy business leaders know that bringing the right leaders into a business is critical during economic downturns," Sathe said. "The right leaders will provide a competitive advantage and better prepare an organization for growth during an economic recovery. With inflation rates at record levels, SucceedSmart is pleased to make this a possibility for business with an affordable and modern solution to the executive recruiting challenge evident in so many businesses."

About SucceedSmart:

SucceedSmart revolutionizes the traditional executive search industry, restoring control of the process to corporations and executives. With AI-powered solutions, including rich algorithms and proprietary matchmaking processes, SucceedSmart is poised to change how top-performing corporations and diverse executive candidates connect. To learn more about SucceedSmart, visit www.succeedsmart.com .

