- (PLX AI) - Dollar General Q2 sales USD 9,400 million vs. estimate USD 9,400 million.
- • Q2 EPS USD 2.98 vs. estimate USD 2.92
- • Q2 EBIT USD 913 million vs. estimate USD 895 million
- • Q2 dividend USD 0.55
- • Now sees sales growth of approximately 11% for the year, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 10.0% - 10.5%
- • Sees Same-store sales growth of approximately 4.0% - 4.5%; compared to its previous expectation of approximately 3.0% - 3.5%
