Surgutneftegas PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on income paid on the issuer's securities

1. General information 1.1. The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company 1.2. The issuer's address indicated in the uniform 628415, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul. state register of legal entities Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo 1, bld. 1 1.3. The issuer's main state registration number 1028600584540 (OGRN) 1.4. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN) 8602060555 1.5. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the Bank 00155-A of Russia 1.6. Website used by the issuer to disclose http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; information http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 1.7. Date of the event (significant fact) about which 24.08.2022 the statement is made 2. Information content 2.1. Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of the issuer's securities, as per the resolution on the issue of securities, on which the income was paid: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. 2.2. Issues registration numbers of the securities and their registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A dated 24 June 2003; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003. 2.3. Category of payment on the issuer's securities: dividends on shares. 2.4. Reporting period for which income was paid on the issuer's securities: 2021. 2.5. Total amount of income paid on the issuer's securities: - on ordinary shares: RUB 28,578,682,320.00; - on preference shares: RUB 36,402,229,311.91. 2.6. Amount of income paid on one issuer's security: - per ordinary share: RUB 0.80; - per preference share: RUB 4.73. 2.7. Number of the issuer's shares of a certain category (type), on which the income was paid: - on ordinary shares: 35,723,352,900 shares; - on preference shares: 7,696,031,567 shares 2.8. Method of income payment on the issuer's securities: cash. 2.9. Date as of which the persons entitled to dividends were determined: 20 July 2022. 2.10. Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities is to be discharged: 24 August 2022. 2.11. Proportion (in percent) of the discharged obligation relative to total amount of the obligation, and reasons of incomplete discharge of the obligation, in case the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities was not completely discharged by the issuer: the obligation to pay the dividends was discharged for 99.95% of total amount of declared dividends for 2021, equal to RUB 65,011,247,415.55, failure to pay income on the issuer's securities in full is due to the fact that the issuer and its registrar lack correct and required addresses and bank details of a person entitled to the dividends. 3. Signature 3.1. Acting Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ A.N.Bulanov 3.2. Date 24 August 2022 STAMP

[1]This Statement is a disclosure of the insider information.

