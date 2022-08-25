Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the assay results from seven (7) drill holes from infill drilling on the South West gold deposit at the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was conducted as part of the current 70,000 m infill and resource upgrade drill program on the recently announced mineral resource estimate of 4.3 million ("M") ounces ("oz") indicated gold ("Au") and 7.5 Moz inferred Au (see May 11, 2022 press release) at the Tower Gold project.

Drilling Highlights:

South West

MGH22-288 intersected 37.40 m @ 1.12 grams per tonne "g/t" Au, including 12.40 m @ 2.98 g/t Au, including 7.60 m @ 4.19 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 11.87 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 16.10 g/t Au

MGH22-288 intersected 21.90 m @ 1.43 g/t Au, including 9.15 m @ 2.82 g/t Au, including 5.15 m @ 3.96 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 5.59 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 6.41 g/t Au

MGH22-287 intersected 14.28 m @ 1.98 g/t Au, including 8.55 m @ 3.06 g/t Au, and 1.60 m @ 9.71 g/t Au, including 0.60 m @ 15.90 g/t Au

MGH22-283 intersected 11.05 m @ 3.10 g/t Au, including 8.05 m @ 3.99 g/t Au, including 2.85 m @ 6.16 g/t Au

MGH22-293 intersected 56.50 m @ 1.03 g/t Au, 11.05 m @ 2.76 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 6.70 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 11.20 g/t Au

MGH22-291 intersected 20.50 m @ 1.61 g/t Au, including 12.00 m @ 2.21 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 7.10 g/t Au and 5.15 m @ 2.38 g/t Au

MGH22-288 intersected 8.00 m @ 2.13 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 6.81 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 12.00 g/t Au

MGH22-293 intersected 13.50 m @ 1.23 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 11.30 g/t Au

MGH22-291 intersected 3.70 m @ 3.34 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 9.52 g/t Au

MGH22-283 intersected 7.65 m @ 2.40 g/t Au, including 1.65 m @ 9.05 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 13.30 g/t Au

MGH22-287 intersected 7.90 m @ 1.64 g/t Au, including 4.05 m @ 2.81 g/t Au, including 2.16 m @ 4.00 g/t Au, including 1.08 m @ 5.97 g/t Au

MGH22-288 intersected 12.00 m @ 1.73 g/t Au, including 6.00 m @ 3.05 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 6.78 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 7.19 g/t Au

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "These latest drill results, designed to infill and upgrade the recently updated open pit and underground mineral resources at South West at the Tower Gold project, have highlighted the continuity and extensions of the current South West mineral resource estimate. Results have confirmed both good grade and widths across wide zones of mineralization within the current South West open pit and underground mineral resources. We look forward to completing the Tower Gold project Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") during the third quarter of this year and to releasing additional drill results from the current resource infill and upgrade drill program as they become available."

The latest assay results are from seven (7) drill holes for 5,328.0 m of diamond drilling completed at South West as part of an initial 70,000 m drill program planned as resource infill and upgrade drilling. Two (2) of the holes MGH22-290 and MGH22-290A did not reach targeted depth. Drilling is being conducted on 50 m centres as step-outs and infill of previous drill holes.





Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - General Location Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/134783_97980b14143ed9a2_002full.jpg

Table 1: Selected Significant Drill Results

Hole From To Length Au Gram metres (#) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g x m) MGH22-283 472.35 480.90 8.55 1.42 12.1 includes 476.50 480.90 4.40 2.23 9.8 includes 478.00 480.00 2.00 3.10 6.2 MGH22-283 597.00 598.00 1.00 6.22 6.2 MGH22-283 749.20 757.00 7.80 1.52 11.9 includes 749.80 750.25 0.45 15.50 7.0 and 755.50 757.00 1.50 1.99 3.0 MGH22-283 899.00 910.05 11.05 3.10 34.3 includes 902.00 910.05 8.05 3.99 32.1 includes 904.15 907.00 2.85 6.16 17.6 MGH22-283 950.00 957.65 7.65 2.40 18.4 includes 956.00 957.65 1.65 9.05 14.9 includes 956.00 957.00 1.00 13.30 13.3 MGH22-287 99.90 104.18 4.28 3.09 13.2 includes 101.00 102.00 1.00 4.95 5.0 MGH22-287 186.00 190.00 4.00 1.54 6.2 includes 187.00 188.00 1.00 4.57 4.6 MGH22-287 396.10 404.00 7.90 1.64 13.0 includes 398.45 402.50 4.05 2.81 11.4 includes 398.45 400.61 2.16 4.00 8.6 includes 399.53 400.61 1.08 5.97 6.4 MGH22-287 471.12 485.40 14.28 1.98 28.3 includes 471.75 480.30 8.55 3.06 26.2 includes 471.75 472.80 1.05 4.92 5.2 and 475.60 477.20 1.60 9.71 15.5 includes 476.60 477.20 0.60 15.90 9.5 MGH22-287 528.00 534.00 6.00 1.93 11.6 includes 529.00 532.30 3.30 3.20 10.6 includes 530.90 531.75 0.85 5.33 4.5 MGH22-287 630.00 644.35 14.35 0.87 12.5 includes 630.00 632.00 2.00 4.18 8.4 MGH22-287 672.00 676.50 4.50 1.85 8.3 includes 675.00 676.50 1.50 3.09 4.6 includes 676.00 676.50 0.50 4.46 2.2 MGH22-287 888.00 902.00 14.00 0.80 11.2 includes 898.80 902.00 3.20 2.21 7.1 includes 898.80 900.75 1.95 2.45 4.8 MGH22-288 250.50 272.40 21.90 1.43 31.3 includes 251.00 260.15 9.15 2.82 25.8 includes 251.00 256.15 5.15 3.96 20.4 includes 253.85 255.85 2.00 5.59 11.2 includes 253.85 254.85 1.00 6.41 6.4 MGH22-288 371.60 409.00 37.40 1.12 41.9 includes 371.60 384.00 12.40 2.98 37.0 includes 376.40 384.00 7.60 4.19 31.8 includes 376.40 378.40 2.00 11.87 23.7 includes 376.40 377.40 1.00 16.10 16.1 MGH22-288 418.00 422.50 4.50 1.54 6.9 includes 418.00 420.00 2.00 2.67 5.3 includes 419.00 420.00 1.00 3.48 3.5 MGH22-288 592.00 604.00 12.00 1.73 20.8 includes 594.00 600.00 6.00 3.05 18.3 includes 594.00 596.00 2.00 6.78 13.6 includes 595.00 596.00 1.00 7.19 7.2 MGH22-288 763.00 776.00 13.00 1.34 17.4 includes 764.00 765.80 1.80 6.41 11.5 includes 764.75 765.80 1.05 8.33 8.7 MGH22-288 795.00 803.00 8.00 2.13 17.0 includes 801.00 803.00 2.00 6.81 13.6 includes 801.00 802.00 1.00 12.00 12.0 MGH22-288 861.00 870.00 9.00 1.04 9.4 includes 862.50 865.50 3.00 2.63 7.9 includes 864.00 865.50 1.50 4.10 6.2 MGH22-290 35.55 45.00 9.45 1.04 9.8 includes 35.55 38.00 2.45 2.88 7.1 includes 37.00 38.00 1.00 5.13 5.1 MGH22-291 37.50 58.00 20.50 1.61 33.0 includes 39.00 51.00 12.00 2.21 26.5 includes 39.00 40.00 1.00 7.10 7.1 and 45.85 51.00 5.15 2.38 12.3 includes 45.85 47.00 1.15 3.74 4.3 MGH22-291 368.30 372.00 3.70 3.34 12.4 includes 369.15 370.15 1.00 9.52 9.5 MGH22-291 548.00 552.90 4.90 1.28 6.3 includes 551.10 552.25 1.15 4.97 5.7 MGH22-291 630.00 644.35 14.35 0.87 12.5 includes 630.00 632.00 2.00 4.18 8.4 includes 630.00 631.00 1.00 4.94 4.9 MGH22-291 672.00 676.50 4.50 1.85 8.3 includes 673.00 676.50 3.50 2.10 7.4 includes 676.00 676.50 0.50 4.46 2.2 MGH22-291 791.00 801.00 10.00 0.84 8.4 includes 791.00 796.00 5.00 1.36 6.8 includes 791.00 795.00 4.00 1.48 5.9 includes 791.00 792.00 1.00 3.91 3.9 MGH22-291 895.00 896.00 1.00 7.22 7.2 MGH22-291 947.00 959.00 12.00 0.97 11.6 includes 955.00 956.00 1.00 8.40 8.4 MGH22-291 963.00 967.50 4.50 2.59 11.7 includes 963.50 966.45 2.95 3.39 10.0 includes 965.60 966.45 0.85 4.60 3.9 MGH22-293 88.50 124.00 35.50 0.43 15.3 includes 94.50 100.00 5.50 1.47 8.1 includes 98.00 99.00 1.00 3.04 3.0 MGH22-293 137.00 159.20 22.20 0.51 11.3 includes 151.00 154.00 3.00 2.15 6.5 includes 153.00 154.00 1.00 4.26 4.3 MGH22-293 355.30 362.25 6.95 1.15 8.0 includes 357.90 360.50 2.60 1.85 4.8 includes 359.00 360.00 1.00 2.41 2.4 MGH22-293 394.00 453.00 59.00 0.67 39.5 includes 412.50 422.00 9.50 1.20 11.4 includes 413.00 414.00 1.00 3.44 3.4 and 441.00 448.00 7.00 2.06 14.4 includes 442.00 443.00 1.00 4.59 4.6 MGH22-293 528.50 532.00 3.50 1.47 5.1 includes 530.00 532.00 2.00 2.38 4.8 MGH22-293 619.50 647.00 27.50 0.99 27.2 includes 633.80 642.50 8.70 1.95 17.0 includes 633.80 635.00 1.20 5.72 6.9 includes 634.30 635.00 0.70 6.75 4.7 MGH22-293 712.00 743.00 31.00 0.45 14.0 includes 728.50 742.00 13.50 0.85 11.5 includes 739.00 742.00 3.00 2.42 7.3 includes 741.00 742.00 1.00 5.35 5.4 MGH22-293 807.75 810.80 3.05 2.23 6.8 includes 809.00 810.80 1.80 3.66 6.6 includes 810.00 810.80 0.80 6.69 5.4 MGH22-293 844.50 855.50 11.00 0.68 7.5 includes 846.00 850.00 4.00 1.18 4.7 includes 849.00 850.00 1.00 2.30 2.3 MGH22-293 881.60 906.60 25.00 1.18 29.5 includes 897.00 906.60 9.60 2.16 20.7 includes 902.00 903.30 1.30 4.99 6.5 includes 903.00 903.30 0.30 9.30 2.8 MGH22-293 938.00 951.50 13.50 1.23 16.6 includes 949.00 950.00 1.00 11.30 11.3 MGH22-293 976.00 1032.50 56.50 1.03 58.2 and 1013.00 1024.05 11.05 2.76 30.5 includes 1013.00 1020.05 7.05 3.66 25.8 includes 1013.00 1016.00 3.00 6.70 20.1 includes 1014.00 1015.00 1.00 11.20 11.2

Note: Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 70% to 95% of true width.

Discussion of Drill Results

South West

Infill drilling at South West was focused on infilling and extending the wide stacked extensional quartz veins hosting the current underground gold resource from vertical depths surface of 300 m to vertical depths of up to 800 m below surface. The South West underground resource currently hosts an indicated resource of 0.17 million tonnes ("Mt") @ 4.54 g/t Au containing 25,000 oz gold and an inferred resource of 6.76 Mt @ 4.36 g/t Au containing 948,000 oz gold, and an open pit resource of 11.18 Mt @ 0.88 g/t Au for 316,000 oz gold indicated and 41.18 Mt @ 0.90 g/t Au for 1,195,000 oz gold inferred (see May 11, 2022 press release). The western and upper portions of the drill holes tested the open resources contained within the Westaway open pit located adjacent to and west of South West, and currently comprised of 0.31 Mt @ 2.22 g/t Au for 22,000 oz gold indicated and 15.53 Mt @ 2.14 g/t Au for 1,067,000 oz gold inferred.





Figure 2: South West - Tower Gold: Infill Drill Location Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/134783_97980b14143ed9a2_003full.jpg

Table 2: Resource Infill Drill Hole Details

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth (#) (mE) (mN) (masl) (°) (°) (m) MGH22-283 571170 5369568 326 50 -65 1101.0 MGH22-287 571239 5369595 323 50 -60 988.0 MGH22-290A 571066 5369505 326 50 -65 189.0 MGH22-290 571066 5369505 330 70 -60 147.0 MGH22-291 571067 5369503 328 70 -70 996.0 MGH22-288 571439 5369742 325 50 -60 870.0 MGH22-293 571200 5369702 328 50 -60 1037.0

Figure 3: South West - Tower Gold: Infill Drilling Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/134783_97980b14143ed9a2_004full.jpg

QA/QC Procedures

Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo., who is a qualified person "QP" as defined by NI 43-101, managed the drill program. Jason Dankowski, P.Geo. V.P. Technical Services & Geology for Moneta, who is a QP as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.3 Moz indicated and 7.5 Moz inferred. The Corporation's 2022 drill program is primarily designed to infill and upgrade the resource categories of the mineral resources. An updated PEA study encompassing the entire Tower Gold project is planned to be completed in the third quarter of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource upgrade drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Corporation's drilling program and the timing and results thereof and the timing of the Corporation's PEA. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including without limitation the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19 and the ability of the Corporation to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives. International conflicts and other geopolitical risks, including war, military action, terrorism, trade and financial sanctions, which have historically led to, and may in the future lead to, uncertainty or volatility in global commodity and financial markets and supply chains; the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the widespread international condemnation has had a significant destabilizing effect on world commodity prices, supply chains, inflation risk, and global economies more broadly, may adversely affect the Corporation's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking-statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

