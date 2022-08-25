The biggest battery yet connected to the grid in Queensland has commenced full commercial operations with developer Vena Energy announcing it has flicked the switch on the 100 MW/150 MWh Wandoan South battery energy storage system in the state's south-west.From pv magazine Australia Singapore-based developer Vena Energy has confirmed that its 100 MW/150 MWh Wandoan South Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Queensland's Darling Downs region had commenced full commercial operations after a successful 18-month testing and commissioning phase. Vena Energy said on Wednesday that full ...

