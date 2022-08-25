Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. Provides the Largest Retirement Community in the USA Its Environmentally Conscious Flexi-Pave

Over 17,000 feet of Flexi®-Pave installed at The Villages, Black Lake Preserve Walking Trail.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it has provided 17,393 SF of Black KBI Flexi®-Pave to enhance the walking trail in the largest retirement community in the USA.

API's CEO Kevin Bagnall stated; "We take great pride in seeing our Flexi®-Pave being installed in The Villages. This community is so well recognized as being environmentally aware in many ways. Not only will the residents view the attractiveness of our Flexi®-Pave as they walk or jog on the Flexi®-Pave trail, but they will also notice the reduced stress/tension many feel when walking or jogging on other surfaces. In addition, how superior Flexi®-Pave is to other surfaces, with water drainage removing impurities as it flows through the porous and strong Flexi®-Pave into our precious aquifer. I am confident this footpath will result in orders for many more trails in The Villages. After all, the Villages and its residents are known for helping to take care of our environment."

About The Villages Retirement Community

Located 45 miles Northwest of Orlando Florida, with over 71,000 households, over 50 golf courses, over 230 Pickleball courts, in addition to dozens of other activities for their age 55 plus residents. The Villages are proudly known for being aware of protecting the environment in every way possible for all generations. KBI's Flexi®-Pave surpasses the criteria of not only meeting environmental goals but exceeding them. Flexi®-Pave was and is the only proprietary product and technology that could satisfy the environmental concerns for everyone.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires along with KBI's proprietary technology and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713381/Atlantic-Power-and-Infrastructure-Corp-Provides-the-Largest-Retirement-Community-in-the-USA-Its-Environmentally-Conscious-FlexiR-Pave