Love Pharma Inc.: Love Pharma Delivers Letter to Shareholders

Love Pharma President, Mr. Zach Stadnyk, delivers comprehensive report on the Company's holdings and growth strategy

Building upon the Company's major research initiative, led by an addiction research leader at Johns Hopkins, its strategic focus is to identify and target pharmaceutical based addiction treatment solutions

Current Bloom & Auralief over the counter product line is primed for sales launch in the near term

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / LOVE Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to provide the following letter to shareholders, outlining the Company's advancements with key holdings and its strategy for the future.

To the Shareholders of Love Pharma:

We welcome this opportunity to provide our shareholders with a comprehensive picture of Love's efforts in building upon its existing portfolio and establishing its future strategic imperatives. Building upon LOVE's existing product portfolio, which is primarily over the counter, the Company's strategic imperative is aimed at positioning LOVE as a leader in the area of addiction treatment and recovery, within the pharmaceutical space.

LOVE is actively working to identify and assess biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions to address addiction, with intent to grow its Pharmaceutical presence in underserved addiction treatment market.

Love Pharma Advancements

Johns Hopkins Partnership

The partnership with researchers at Johns Hopkins University, previously announced on 3 March 2022, to conduct a comprehensive study relating to the efficacy of psilocybin assisted treatment for cannabis use disorder serves to establish consumer confidence and guide the development and use of psilocybin product development and related applications.

This research initiative aligns with key principles in Love Pharma's strategy as it aims to develop innovative products that establish new consumer applications, based upon science and efficacy. Pharmaceutical applications for addiction and recovery treatment are necessary and represent a growing market, including in the cannabis space where the Johns Hopkins research initiative is focused.

According to the United Nations, 209 million marijuana users were reported globally in 2020, with a trend that has been steadily increasing since 2010 1

3 in 10 marijuana users have cannabis use disorder 2 , equating to about 14.4 million Americans.

, equating to about 14.4 million Americans. There are currently no FDA approved medications for CUD 3

Current treatments, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, fail to maintain cannabis abstinence in patients4

The World Health Organization notes that Cannabis is the "most commonly used psychoactive substance under international control, and that there is increasing demand of treatment for cannabis use disorders"5

We are looking forward to officially kicking-off our research initiative with the university this coming Fall and updating our shareholder community as we achieve milestones (for which there is no guarantee). Assuming our relationship with the researchers university is successful, it will allow the company to further develop its bond with the world-renowned institution and advance further clinical research initiatives.

Bloom & Auralief

Bloom was developed in one of the world's leading bioscience laboratories, BLOOM is a topical female stimulation gel that enhances blood circulation, improving lubrication and heightening sensations.

Auralief is a patent pending, fast-acting oral strip that discreetly delivers 20 mgs of CBD when dissolved under the tongue. With effects in as little as 15 minutes, these paper-thin strips offer a user-friendly method of delivering the benefits of CBD to provide temporary relief from pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation.

Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Maurice, has readied the Company for its upcoming sales phase, highlights include:

Initial product inventory is produced and ready for sale

E-commerce platforms have been completed and in the process of being activated

B2C sales are scheduled to commence in the coming weeks, pending final platform testing

The Company's marketing plan is initially focused upon B2C, followed by the addition of B2B clients where larger sales volume anticipated long term

Logistically, LOVE has established a drop ship warehouse for fulfillment, delivering operational efficiencies and fixed shipping costs per unit

LOVE's online shop is in final stages of development, and once complete the robust sales platform will deliver a scalable, plug and play sales solution for the Company's existing, and future product portfolio

Bloom: https://bloomarousal.com

Auralief: https://auraliefstrips.com

Doc Hygiene Acquisition

The recently announced acquisition of Doc Hygiene (https://dochygiene.com/), delivers an established brand with strong IP, and a comprehensive e-commerce platform that LOVE will be building upon to significantly expand the Company's online sales.

LOVE's management team is of the view that the Acquisition is accretive, building value for shareholders by combining Doc Hygiene's trusted line of personal sanitizer products with LOVE's growing line of science-backed nutraceutical and psychedelic products.

Financing and Market Update

In this time of challenging markets, LOVE has been extraordinarily successful in raising over $2 million, demonstrating investor confidence in our leadership team and the Company's portfolio, partnerships and strategic focus on pharmaceutical based addiction treatments.

LOVE is in advanced stages in the process to attain an OTC listing in the USA, which will broaden the Company's reach and establish a strengthened shareholder base. Historically, the USA provides a sophisticated pharmaceutical and biotech investor base, allowing LOVE to grow awareness outside of Canada and other international markets.

LOVE's existing over the counter product portfolio is at the leading edge of innovation and advancing rapidly. Moving forward, the Company will build on its assets and newly acquired e-commerce platforms, leveraging the knowledge base being developed through its research partners at Johns Hopkins and identifying and targeting acquisitions within the pharmaceutical treatment for addiction space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Zach Stadnyk

President and CEO

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime 2022 report: https://www.unodc.org/res/wdr2022/MS/WDR22_Booklet_3.pdf CDC Data and Statistics: https://www.cdc.gov/marijuana/datastatistics.htm#:~:text=Marijuana%20is%20the%20most%20commonly,at%20least%20once%20in%202019.&text=Recen20research%20estimated%20that%20approximately,marijuana%20have%20marijuana%20use%20disorder National Institute on Drug Abuse Report: https://nida.nih.gov/publications/research-reports/marijuana/available-treatments-marijuana-use-disorders Sherman, B. J., & McRae-Clark, A. L. (2016). Treatment of Cannabis Use Disorder: Current Science and Future Outlook. Pharmacotherapy, 36(5), 511-535. https://doi.org/10.1002/phar.1747 https://www.who.int/teams/mental-health-and-substance-use/alcohol-drugs-and-addictive-behaviours/drugs-psychoactive/cannabis

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977

E-mail: investors@love-pharma.com

www.love-pharma.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, financing, and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

