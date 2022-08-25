- (PLX AI) - Systemair Q1 revenue SEK 2,849 million vs. estimate SEK 2,544 million.
- • Q1 organic growth 14.3%
- • Q1 EBIT margin 9.5%
- • Q1 net income SEK 217 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 1.04
SYSTEMAIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|5,370
|5,420
|14:25
|5,380
|5,410
|14:25
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:10
|Systemair Q1 EBIT SEK 270 Million vs. Estimate SEK 240 Million
|(PLX AI) - Systemair Q1 revenue SEK 2,849 million vs. estimate SEK 2,544 million.• Q1 organic growth 14.3%• Q1 EBIT margin 9.5%• Q1 net income SEK 217 million• Q1 EPS SEK 1.04
► Artikel lesen
|13:05
|Systemair AB Interim Report Q1 2022/23
|Press Release, August 25, 2022
First quarter, May - July 2022
Net sales increased by 24.4 percent to SEK 2,849 million (2,290).Organic growth was +14.3 percent (+13.3).Operating profit (EBIT)...
► Artikel lesen
|18.08.
|Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the first quarter will be presented on August 25
|Press Release, 18 August 2022
Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q1 for the financial year 2022/23 will be published at 13:00 CET on August 25, 2022.
A telephone conference...
► Artikel lesen
|03.08.
|Systemair AB: Systemair Annual Report 2021/22 is now available online
|Press Release, 3 August 2022
Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) announced today that the company's Annual Report for 2021/22 is published, see the attached file. The Annual Report is also...
► Artikel lesen
|21.07.
|Systemair AB: Systemair's Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2022
|Press Release, 21 July 2022
Systemair AB (publ) (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) with broken fiscal year 1 May to 30 April, the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 25 August 2022 at 3 p.m....
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SYSTEMAIR AB
|5,450
|+1,30 %