Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro to Exhibit and Present at Oil Sands Conference and Trade Show

SARNIA, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2022which is taking place in Fort McMurray, Alberta on September 14th & 15th, 2022. The Company will also be exhibiting at booth 3323 in Exhibit Hall C.







The Oil Sands Conference & Trade Show (OSCTS) is a premier event specifically developed for Alberta's oil sands sector. This event features a large-scale exhibition, two-day business conference, two days of technical presentations, as well as a number of high-impact networking functions. The show and conference focus on promoting the latest technologies, maintenance, shutdowns/turnarounds, mining, upgrading, health and safety, and environment strategies in the energy industry. It is the leading industry-specific event for oil sands operators and their contractors to seek solutions and innovations to reduce costs and maximize existing equipment and facilities.

Abe Dyck, VP Strategy & Business Development, will join the TECHTalks Series and present "Hydrochemolysis: An Innovative And Highly Effective Methodology For Heavy Oil Upgrading And Plastics Upcycling". Participating in this event enables Aduro to meet directly with industry partners and operators.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

