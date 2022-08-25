The "UK Dental Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Coverage, Procedure, End-User, End-User, Demographics, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK's Dental Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 8.85 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.33 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.12%.

Market Segmentation

The UK's Dental Insurance Market is segmented based on Coverage, Procedure, End-User, End-User, and Demographics.

Coverage, the market is classified into Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO), Dental Preferred Provider Organizations(DPPO), Dental Indemnity Plans, Dental Exclusive Provider Organisation (DEPO), Dental Point of Service (DPOS ).

Procedure, the market is classified into Preventive, Major, and Basic.

End-User, the market is classified into Individuals, and Corporates.

Industries, the market is classified into Chemicals, Refineries, Metal and Mining, Food and Beverage, and Others.

Demographics, the market is classified into Senior Citizens, Adults, and Minors.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allianz, AXA S.A., Bupa Global, Cigna, Dencover Dental Insurance, Envivas, Simplyhealth, The Boots Company PLC., and WPA, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Dental Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses UK's Dental Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Cost of Dental Surgeries

Awareness of Oral Hygiene

Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Insurance Plans

Restraints

Eligibility Regulations

Opportunities

Rise of Insurtech

Increased Demand for Quality Private Care

Challenges

Dental Not Covered Under Medical Insurance

Lack of Awareness

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 UK's Dental Insurance Market, By Coverage

7 UK's Dental Insurance Market, By Procedure

8 UK's Dental Insurance Market, By End-User

9 UK's Dental Insurance Market, By Industries

10 UK's Dental Insurance Market, By Demographics

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Allianz

AXA S.A.

Bupa Global

Cigna

Dencover Dental Insurance

Envivas

Simplyhealth

The Boots Company PLC.

WPA

