West Jordan, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLXT) is pleased to announce that they are actively working with a new manufacturer on an aggressive program for an Occupant Classification System, (OCS), for their automotive seats.

Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint stated, "We recently announced 'we are excited to have our technology implemented into the traditional automotive industry, but even more excited to have it implemented into the new and growing markets in the EV and autonomous vehicle space.' I am now pleased to announce that we are currently actively working with a new automobile manufacturer to get working prototypes in a vehicle for testing by year end. This is a very fast and aggressive development project that Flexpoint and DeAmertek are working hard to complete in this manufacturer's timeframe."

De Amertek is a leading designer and manufacturer of microelectronics and one of the most specialized sources of custom-made electronic modules. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, its world-class manufacturing facility and supply chain network exceeds customer expectations in quality, delivery, service and time to market. De Amertek is making way for futuristic developments and setting trends in the technology world.

Mower further started, "This is exciting evidence of the interest in Flexpoint's patented Bend Sensor® technology and its acceptance into the automotive industry. The rapid expansion of this application could be significant to Flexpoint."

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Please visit https://www.flexpoint.com/ for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Clark Mower, President

801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134787