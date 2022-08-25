Traders News Source Senior Editor Mark Roberts Interviews Denis D Corin, CEO and Chairman Q BioMed Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Q BioMed.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview featuring Denis D Corin, CEO and Chairman Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB:QBIO). Mr. Roberts diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Denis D Corin

CEO and Chairman

Mr. Denis D. Corin is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Corin is an experienced public company executive and management consultant. He has worked almost exclusively in the biomedical field for over 13 years from large pharma and diagnostic companies to small innovative biotech. He has served in various senior executive roles and has been instrumental in building and restructuring businesses. Mr. Corin has raised millions of dollars in development capital to advance businesses. Mr. Corin also served as a Management Consultant to the executives and board of TapImmune Inc. (NASD:TPIV), a clinical stage immune -oncology company through 2014. He holds a Bachelors Degree majoring in both Economics and Marketing & Advertising Management from the University of Natal, South Africa.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers Strontium89 sales revenue, which of the preclinical stage products are expected to develop the fastest, QBIO portfolio of patents, patents pending and much more in this interview.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. Q BioMed is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/qbio-interview/

