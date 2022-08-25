Shoobx, Inc.: Shoobx and Burkland Partner to Help Startups Scale

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Shoobx, the company that fully automates all startup equity management operations and financings in a single collaborative hub, today announced a partnership with Burkland, a full-service fractional CFO, HR, accounting, and tax provider. The relationship combines Shoobx's first-of-its-kind automated equity financing capabilities with Burkland's expertise and resources for scaling companies.

"Burkland's focus is on helping venture-backed startups build the necessary foundation to scale successfully,' said Bree Hanson, Head of Business Development, Burkland. "We're excited to work with Shoobx, another brand that's committed to helping streamline growth for startups and their investors."

Through the Burkland and Shoobx collaboration, startups have everything they need to build their business, letting founders focus on their startup and achieve their vision. Together, the two trusted brands are aligned in helping startups get the systems and processes in place for strategic growth.

"Shoobx is focused on improving how startups operate and fundraise, which is why Burkland is a natural fit for Shoobx. Burkland understands how to help startups more confidently and quickly reach their goals," said Jason Furtado, Founder & CEO, Shoobx. "The right expertise and platforms are hard to find, but our partnership will enable startups to select the smartest solutions on the market. Together, we'll continue to help companies prepare for and execute their next financing round, and beyond."

With employees across the United States, Burkland provides strategic financial services for venture-backed startups across a broad spectrum of industries, including SaaS, Consumer, Fintech, and Healthcare. Shoobx's robust network of partners is aligned on a mission to make fundraising and equity management operations easier for startups, investors, and attorneys. Visit shoobx.com/partners to learn more.

About Shoobx

Shoobx is an equity management company that is reshaping how private companies get started, raise capital and exit. By focusing on data integrity and risk reduction, Shoobx's flexible platform streamlines everything from employee onboarding to issuing equity grants to maintaining a dynamic cap table, enabling companies to grow rapidly while staying financing-ready. Thousands of startup leaders, investors, and attorneys rely on Shoobx to get paperwork right the first time and make legal diligence fast and easy. Automate your next round at shoobx.com.

About Burkland

Burkland is a full-service fractional CFO and Accountant provider, serving more than 600+ venture-backed startups across the United States. SaaS, Healthcare, Fintech, and Consumer companies rely on Burkland for smarter finance, accounting, and tax guidance to grow with confidence. As a leader in market share in the industry, we pride ourselves on giving startups financial expertise that makes economic sense for all growth stages, ranging from Pre-Seed to Series C. Our on-demand CFOs, accountants, and tax experts give strategic guidance to ease a company's growing pains and provide financial insight to scale. Learn more at burklandassociates.com.

