New America Energy Corp.: New Mexico Grows the Film Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), and its operating subsidiary, Third Bench Holdings, LLC ("Third Bench" or the "Company"), is pleased to update the Company's shareholders on the continued economic growth in New Mexico surrounding the film industry.

Last week New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham announced a state economic development partnership with 828 Studios to build a film studio in Las Cruces. The location is across the street from the current Showroom for the Company's subsidiary, Las Cruces Cabinets, LLC, doing business as Sher-wood Cabinets.

Another of the Company's subsidiaries, Santa Fe Flooring, LLC, doing business as OGB Architectural Millwork has already been doing work for two other studios in New Mexico, NBC Universal and Netflix. The Company is pleased to see the growth in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, two important markets for the Company.

The economic growth in New Mexico confirms the Company's strategy of focusing on the Southwestern United States.

David Fair, CEO of the Company stated, "We are pleased to see that the State of New Mexico is driven to take steps to grow the economy in New Mexico. In particular, the commitment to making New Mexico attractive to the movie and entertainment industries will have a lasting positive impact, bringing a lot of higher-paying jobs and raising the profile of New Mexico overall. We are very bullish on both the short and long term growth prospects for New Mexico."

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

Third Bench, the operating subsidiary of New America Energy Corp., operates five subsidiary companies operating as architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen, and bath areas. Third Bench, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in these categories: residential cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. Third Bench also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. Third Bench employs over 130 people and had revenue of about $24 million in 2021. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

