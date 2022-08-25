Ubiquitech Software Corp.: CannazALL Offers Corporate Update on its Plans to Capture Greater Sales in Multi-Billion Dollar Hemp CBD Industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to offer shareholders this corporate update in order to outline the progress the Company is making in the multi-billion dollar hemp CBD industry. This update is in the form of a statement from CEO James Ballas.

CEO James Ballas "As we get through the summer and closer to Labor Day weekend, I wanted to take this opportunity to give an update to shareholders on all the progress the Company has made so far this year, what our goals are moving forward, and where we project to be in 2023. Much of this was released in news back in June but I want shareholders to get this information directly from me and in this format as I am very excited about the direction of the Company.

Since the first of the year the Company has expanded the Cannazall CBD brand to now include over 35 top quality CBD products, exciting new labeling, third party testing with COA's for every product, free lightning-fast shipping via Priority Mail that gets our products in the hands of customers within 2-3 business days, and a new ecommerce storefront that rivals any in our industry that was launched on June 6th

We have invested in our infrastructure, product line, shipping process, customer support, marketing team, and sales, and all of this will bear fruit for the Company as we move forward.

In addition, we offer the best customer support possible with the goal of ensuring that every single Cannazall customer has a positive experience, understands our products, and is happy with their purchases, and this is how we will continue to build our brand, customer by customer, with brand loyalty and customer satisfaction our primary goal.

As a health and wellness Company it is very important that our products improve the lives of those who use them, and our products are formulated to do just that, with all products created from Colorado purpose grown hemp, full spectrum formulated with added adaptogens for better efficacy and results. We are proud of our products and our Company, and we want shareholders to be proud of the Company too, so please spread the word every chance you get.

To grow revenues, we are rebuilding our foundation day by day and week by week. This includes our newest and most robust Affiliate marketing program to date that will have Cannazall products on hundreds of websites in many different verticals all driving traffic and sales to the storefront, and we expect this to be a very strong component to our ongoing customer base. Every great Company needs a strong Affiliate program, and we are building ours to dramatically increase revenue.

In addition to our amazing Affiliate marketing program, we are engaging in a stronger social media footprint that is now growing on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and soon on YouTube with more impressive educational videos in production. Again, these are just the foundational strategies that all growing companies need to incorporate into their marketing plans, and we are doing this better than we have ever done before.

We are adding a new groundbreaking customer retargeting display ad campaign that includes outreach to millions of potential new customers and this will be launching in the next 30 days as we finalize the details and offers that will be displayed. This program will also include outreach to our customer base of over 35,000 with the goal of bringing more of these customers back to our incredible products and reintroduce them to our new site and product line.

We instituted our Choice Membership program that replaced our Ambassador Program, giving more customers the opportunity to save 40% on every order 24/7/365 and we expect this program to grow as more and more new customers join us.

We are currently negotiating with several paid advertising platforms that will add sales and revenues, and updates will be coming on a regular basis about progress on these platforms. Paid advertising will grow in scope as we proceed and we expect our ROI to be positive and the sales to be strong.

We are creating multiple strategic partnerships that are designed to prominently feature the CannazALL brand on major websites in our space and there will be more concrete news about this shortly.

We are negotiating and developing campaigns to run on major traditional media, and we expect this to get the CannazALL brand in front of millions of eyes in an educational format, and while I can't give more information about that at this time, we do expect to be putting out news about this in the next 30 days or so and this is very exciting to say the least.

We have added a new marketing team and a new Chief Marketing Officer and there will be additional news about this soon. We have added an Investor Relations person to help answer questions and offer shareholders access to the Company between news releases and we welcome input from shareholders at any time.

Since taking our very first order in December of 2014 the Company has gone through many changes and adjustments, and because we were one of the first in our industry with domestically grown hemp CBD products available nationally, we hit every roadblock and problem the industry experienced. From our highest sales revenues in 2017 to where we are today, it's been a long hard road, but we have never been in a better position looking forward and the Company is improving every day.

So, what do we have to come in the remainder of 2022? We will continue building all aspects of the Company outlined here, we will be adding some exciting new products, we will continue building strategic relationships that get the CannazALL brand in front of more people and continue to serve our growing customer base.

There are also a few things we want to get done over the next year and that includes the very real possibility of a name and symbol change, and this is something that we very much want to get done. However, there are easy name changes and more difficult name changes, and our situation is one of the more complicated. As you know we spent resources on this in the past and it has not happened yet. However, as we are improving the Company and growing sales this is becoming more of a reality than ever before. Now, I can not promise that this will happen, but I certainly promise you that I want to see it happen and will do everything I can to make it happen.

In closing, I want every shareholder to know that everything we are doing is designed to enhance the Company, its products, its support, and ultimately its sales. As sales increase only more good things will happen and the Company will surpass its best days and move into becoming a top tier Company in our industry. We want CannazALL CBD to be the most well-known household name in the space and we will achieve this in the months and years ahead.

As CEO it is my job to make all of this happen and we have put together the best team we have ever had to ensure that it does. As we go through 4th quarter 2022 and into 1st quarter 2023, I believe shareholders will start to see some of the best results we have ever had and then it is only upward from there.

As CEO I must also take responsibility for many of the issues that the Company worked through over the last few years. Yes, we have had our share of problems, but we have worked diligently to correct every issue the Company faced and now have clear skies and growing sales to look forward to. This makes all of us very enthusiastic as we proceed, and we want shareholders to understand this and be enthusiastic too.

Our industry is expected to hit over 15 billion in sales annually by 2027, and we have just scratched the surface. CannazALL expects to be a major player in this industry for decades to come and we will continue to diligently work to grow our product line, serve our customers, grow our sales, and add value for our shareholders" Thank you, JB

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannazALL seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannazALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet products @ www.Cannazall.com

