Appointment strengthens executive team; enhances IZ's transition to leader in green AgTech

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), an international supplier of environmentally friendly zeolite products and industry solutions, is pleased to announce Andrew Corradini has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer and member of the executive management team. In this role, Andrew will be responsible for commercialization of zeolite value add products and solutions, driving IZ's business growth and market share, and ensuring the integrated commercial success of the organization.

Previously a member of IZ's Board of Advisors, Mr. Corradini has over 30 years of experience in venture growth strategy, commercialization, and market development across a variety of technical industries, including AgTech/biotech, green energy and biofuels, and information technology. He has most recently served as an adviser to AgwaFarm, an advanced Israeli provider of AI-based controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) hydroponic technology, and Chief Operating Officer of a Silicon Valley biomaterials technology venture.

Mr. Corradini served as founder, CTO and CEO for a waste-to-biofuels venture for a process he developed and patented. He raised seed funding, leading to the successful building of a pilot plant and Series A term sheets from top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms and exit via a private equity acquisition. He holds a U.S. patent for a process to convert waste greenhouse gases into synthetic gasoline and another filed for a novel synthetic process involving ionic liquids and rare metal catalysts. He has worked on the development of eco-friendly bioplastics produced by microbes from industrial waste, and also derived from chitin from waste crustacean shells. Mr. Corradini holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite's mission is to produce a line of high-value top-tier performance natural zeolite products and solutions. We believe that real change comes from the ground up. Our aim is to utilize the naturally-occurring zeolite mineral to innovate commercial agriculture, industry and consumer practices that outperform their competition, and are better for the environment and world populations. Our purpose-driven zeolite solutions represent a new era of earth-conscious environmental science that will relentlessly seek to transform agriculture, industry, and households to safer, sustainable, superior means of operation.

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

CEO

+1 604.684.3301

For Investor Inquiries:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

info@internationalzeolite.com

+ 1 416.479.9547

For further information, please visit www.internationalzeolite.com

For Investor Inquiries info@internationalzeolite.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134781