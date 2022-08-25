The European Commission has an eye on the potential acquisition of Groendus by public retirement funds in the Netherlands and Canada.Dutch non-residential rooftop solar company Groendus is set to be sold by its private equity company owner to two public pension funds, although the move could be held up by the European Commission. The commission this week called for submissions related to the proposed acquisition of Groendus Groep BV by pension funds in Ontario and the Netherlands, under the EU's merger and acquisition rules. Groendus installs rooftop solar for businesses and public bodies and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...