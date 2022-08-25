The "GCA Consumer Survey Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher commissioned OnePoll to research greeting card purchases. The survey was to understand more about the card buying habits of UK consumers, with a particular focus on how diversity, ethnicity and sustainability influence engagement with the category.

The research was undertaken in July and August 2021, and includes information on changes in purchasing during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h74twk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005492/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900