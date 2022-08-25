EyeCity.com, Inc.: EyeCity.Com, Inc. Forms Joint Venture in Social Media and Entertainment Sector; Company to Move Out of Shell Status in Third Quarter

LAND O' LAKES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / EyeCity.com, Inc. (OTC PINK:ICTY) announced today the formation of a Joint Venture ("JV") with RP Summit establishing a multi-media lead generation company. The focus of the JV will be to monetize its celebrity contacts and content by leveraging proprietary marketing tools and long tested strategies to increase promotions, drive awareness, and expand audiences.

The collaborative projects to be working on will include video production, channel marketing, and business development (YouTube; TicTok; etc) to be used as a marketing arm for an Online Education Project, as well as the creation of an online classes project that takes experts in their field and sell programs online (think "Masterclass"), which has a value of $800 million with just 70 classes.

ICTY's President, Brad Wilson, stated "Our Joint Venture has identified an undervalued, underserved, but large segment of this social media vertical. We are about to launch a series of projects that are positioned to capture our share of the market. Our combined 30 plus years' experience and proprietary strategies has provided us with the ability to "reverse" engineer various sectors of this market that all share in the expected upside projections. Through our relationship with celebrities in sports, entertainment, and business, we are creating a library of projects from all facets of life. Each one in itself having great potential in this high margin Global E-Learning Market."

Global e-learning market size by segment 2019 with a forecast for 2026. By 2026, the global e-learning market is forecast to reach almost 400 billion U.S. dollars. In 2019, the global e-learning market was sized at almost 200 billion U.S. dollars. E-Learning Market size is set to cross USD 1 trillion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

North America dominates the regional market and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The global e-learning market was worth USD 215 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 645 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Follow ICTY on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CannaDevCo

RP Summit, LLC (RPS) is a premier lead generation company helping marketers convert their web marketing investment into high ROI sales. RP Summit offers an extensive suite of lead generation services, personal account manager and a support team to its clients, so that they can focus their energy and time in keeping their company running. RP Summit eliminates the need to budget for 'one-size-fits-all' tools, internal sales team to track leads, and the ancillary operational overhead.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ICTY Contact: Bradley Wilson, President

contact@cannadevco.com

SOURCE: EyeCity.com, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/713484/EyeCityCom-Inc-Forms-Joint-Venture-in-Social-Media-and-Entertainment-Sector-Company-to-Move-Out-of-Shell-Status-in-Third-Quarter