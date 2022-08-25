London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - UK-based battery materials market analyst and knowledge-sharing platform, Battery Materials Review (BMR), announces the launch of its consultancy services on industry trends and the raw materials market developments for potential investors and entrepreneurs. The intention behind the initiative is to enable investors to make informed and research-driven decisions while investing in the industry. The initiative is also committed to helping the electric vehicle manufacturing industry get an uninterrupted supply of much-needed raw materials for the manufacturing of EV batteries.

There is an increasing demand for electric vehicles, as the fight against climate change and carbon emission get momentum across the globe. EV vehicles are considered the best available alternative to carbon-emitting traditional means of transportation. The report by the World Economic Forum which highlights that sales of EV vehicles worldwide hit a record 6.6 million last year also indicates an increasing trend in the demand. In the wake of this ongoing trend, BMR strives to ensure that investors are provided with credible and accurate information on the recent scientific developments and technological advancements in the industry. It intends to help individuals formulate a strategic approach to their investments.

BMR helps people to invest in the companies which explore, mine and process the minerals and raw materials required for the battery manufacturing industry. These services by BMR are extended to institutional, professional and private investors based on their unique requirements. Instead of imposing its analysis on the investors, BMR provides people with professional knowledge to do their own analysis of the market and industry.

Decarbonizing efforts by governments across the globe cause an increased demand for investments in the EV battery and vehicle industry. Reports say that batteries are a key investment theme with a total expected market growth of $525 billion by 2040. Therefore, BMR's mission focuses on providing investors with the necessary inputs and guidance they require to potentially make their investments profitable. It also focuses on equipping the industry to help overcome the challenges that arise due to the inadequate availability of credible information and data analysis regarding the current trends and prospects of the industry.

"A collaborative effort from all the stakeholders is essential to potentially thriving through the uncertainties. The shortage in the availability of raw materials often jeopardizes the prospects. Raw material shortages can cause delays in manufacturing and it will in turn increase its prices and ultimately make electric vehicles unaffordable and inaccessible to the people. The company understands that timely intervention in the supply chain and manufacturing process through in-depth research and analysis can overcome these challenges. The company is committed to providing those insights and information through our platform," says Matt Fernley, Founder and managing editor of BMR.

Media Contact:

Name: Matt Fernley

Email: info@batterymaterialsreview.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134832