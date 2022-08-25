Cloud ERP Market size worth $ 168.34 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 12.53% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The growing demand for cloud ERP across the various end-use industries, Furthermore, the rising focus of the companies to streamline the business processes and improves overall efficiency also driving the adoption of the cloud ERP across enterprises.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cloud ERP Market" By Component (Solution, Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecom), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Cloud ERP Market size was valued at USD 55.40 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 168.34 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.53% from 2023 to 2030.





Global Cloud ERP Market Overview

The rising shift toward digital transformation across the industries is one of the key factors which is driving the growth of the Global Cloud ERP Market. Transformative technologies such as the cloud are drastically changing the way businesses interact, innovate, and gain valuable insights. They give organizations the agility to embrace and sustain state-of-the-art technologies which can drive innovation. Increasing adoption of cloud ERP in the construction industry is primarily driving the growth of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic has bought an opportunity for the construction industry players to steer into an era of technological transformation.

With the technological integration, the construction companies are looking to stabilize operations and recapture the growth lost in the crisis. Companies across the industries are moving toward Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to the cloud in order to leverage the benefits that come with cloud-based ERP. It helps businesses to focus on fast flexible implementations, simplicity, automation, continuous business innovations, new functionality, offers savings, better insights, access to new technologies, deeper security, secure mobile device support, and scalability.

Key Developments

In April 2022 , Rotair, an Italian company of production and support of mobile air compressors announced that it has implemented Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This solution will enable them to optimize processes and operations across the companies of the group.

, Rotair, an Italian company of production and support of mobile air compressors announced that it has implemented Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This solution will enable them to optimize processes and operations across the companies of the group. In January 2022 , Sauermann Group, manufacturers of innovative solutions in the industrial and HVACR markets announced that it has selected QAD Adaptive ERP to support and consolidate its international structure into a globally manageable business.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sage Software, Inc., Intacct Corporation, Plex Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Infor, Unit4, Workday, QAD Inc., Acumatica, Deltek, Rootstock Software, Epicor Software Corporation, Financialforce.Com, Ramco Systems.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cloud ERP Market On the basis of Component, Organization Size, End-User, and Geography.

Cloud ERP Market, By Component

Solution



Services

Cloud ERP Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Cloud ERP Market, By End-User

BFSI



IT & Telecom



Healthcare



Government and Public Sector



Aerospace and Defense



Retail



Others

Cloud ERP Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

