Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) ("Buffalo Coal Corp." or "the Group" or "the Company" or "the Issuer"). The Company advises its shareholders of the appointment of Mr Tushar Agrawal as a non-executive director and Chairperson of the board of directors of Buffalo ("the Board") with immediate effect.

Mr Agrawal is the ultimate beneficial owner of Belvedere Resources DMCC, the largest shareholder of the Company. Mr Agrawal has a Business Administration degree from HR College in Mumbai and possesses extensive experience in both international and South African coal markets with entrepreneurial involvement in the exploration, mining, trading, beneficiation, shipping and logistics of coal.

The directors of the Company welcome Mr. Agrawal to the Board and look forward to working closely with him in the furtherance of the Company's goals.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju"). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine, the Aviemore East anthracite mine and the Balgray and North Adit anthracite projects in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange, operated by the JSE Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms Emma Oosthuizen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: emma.oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

Registered office:

Greytown Road

Industrial Area

Dundee

KwaZulu-Natal

3000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134846