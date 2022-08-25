Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - NaRaYa, a leading lifestyle brand that produces handbags, accessories, clothing and skincare to customers worldwide, launches its newest collection "Bubble Up" inspired by the lifestyles and interests of Gen-Z consumers, under the concept "Minimal but Functional" with gender-neutral design. In this collection, a special online campaign is launched to gain awareness and attract younger audiences.





'Bubble Up' Collection By NaRaYa

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wD-k5xorMQ

The "Bubble Up" collection was inspired by 'Japanese street fashion', and it features a modern design with a chic and cool aesthetic, special sewing techniques that create an embossed grid pattern on the fabric, and one of its unique features is that it is super lightweight and very comfortable to carry. The products are also meticulously crafted, with high-quality materials used to create fine products that are long-lasting. Furthermore, the bags include a soft surface to protect the items inside the bag, as well as water repellent fabric technology suitable for everyday use.





New Collection 'Bubble Up' by NaRaYa

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9040/134609_2d6d3c43e4ea69f5_001full.jpg





New Collection 'Bubble Up' by NaRaYa

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9040/134609_2d6d3c43e4ea69f5_002full.jpg







New Collection 'Bubble Up' by NaRaYa

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9040/134609_2d6d3c43e4ea69f5_003full.jpg

In this collection, there are over 17 models to choose from with trendy color tones that go with every look, perfect for every style, such as Rita Grey, Cosmos Violet, Oak Brown and Bordeaux Red. This time, NaRaYa introduces a new collection through the lifestyles of the new generation, by emphasizing online distribution channels, including lifestyle fashion video and images via popular pages, including KOLs and influencers, to present new experiences and brand images that will definitely satisfy the younger generations.

Pasin Lathouras, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer of NaRaYa, said, "With over 33 years of success, NaRaYa has gained the experience and expertise to continue developing and producing new products and services to fulfill the ever-changing needs of our customers. At present, we offer an omnichannel customer experience, selling to various touchpoints including online channels in multiple platforms, and through offline stores across the country to fully expand our sales channels to offer a seamless shopping experience." Lathouras added, "In the last 2-3 years, the company's consumer base has grown by more than 50%, particularly among younger generations. We decided to create new designs that would appeal to younger audiences. Based on the most recent data collection, we also see an opportunity to broaden our target group to younger generations, particularly the LGBTQ+ community, which is one of our primary target audiences; as a result, the new collection has been created to be more unisex, and we expect to attract this group of customers in the long run."

The 'Bubble Up' collection will be available on August 25, 2022, exclusively at NaRaYa Stores in Bangkok (except Patpong branch and Central Village branch) and on NaRaYa's website www.naraya.com.

About NaRaYa

NaRaYa is a leading global brand with an extensive portfolio of products including handbags, accessories, clothing, and skincare that appeal to a wide range of customers. Founded in 1989, NaRaYa has grown to become one of the most well-known Thai brands, with over 18 branches worldwide. NaRaYa and its sub-brands are committed to producing high-quality products at affordable prices while also supporting a variety of social causes, local communities, and pursuing a sustainable business to reduce its impact on the environment. For more information about NaRaYa, please visit www.naraya.com.

Contact Info

Sakao Praditsuwan

sakao.pr@naraya.com

+66 661134363

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134609