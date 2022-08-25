Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB)informs holders of Publicis share subscription warrants ("BSA") (ISIN Code: FR0000312928) that these warrants mature on September 24, 2022. As this date is a Saturday, the last day to exercise these warrants is September 23, 2022. Should they not be exercised on or before that date, they will be delisted without any value. 1 Stock Warrant entitles to receive 1,164 new shares at the price of 30.50€ per share subscribed. The last trading day of these warrants is September 21, 2022.

