Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856243 ISIN: US87612E1064 Ticker-Symbol: DYH 
Tradegate
25.08.22
16:39 Uhr
166,68 Euro
+3,06
+1,87 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
166,44166,9216:53
166,00166,4818:35
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2022 | 18:20
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation: Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Employment and Civil Rights Lawsuits Against Target

Toni Jaramilla Filed Cases Against Target for Allegedly Forcing Employees To Cover Losses After the Retailer Wrongly Accused Them of Theft.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla files employment rights and civil rights lawsuits against TARGET CORPORATION ("Target") and its agents with the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, for allegedly coercing its employees to "confess" to theft and dishonesty when discrepancies arise, rather than investigate if the issue was due to human error as opposed to intentional acts.

In the case of Sierra Vidal v. Target Corporation, et al. (Case No. 21STCV45710), Sierra, a 21-year old college student and woman of color, was allegedly wrongly accused of theft and directed to write a statement admitting to this conduct and to apologize to corporate, according to court documents. Documents further state that based on the alleged threat of criminal and civil charges, she wrote the statement and was then fired with $54 deducted from her final paycheck. Less than one month after her termination, she received collection letters from attorneys represented by Target for varying amounts in restitution and civil damages.

In the case of Aaliyah Shepherd v. Target Corporation, et al. (Case No. 21STCV45424), Aaliyah, a young woman of color, was allegedly bullied and intimidated by threatening criminal prosecution for theft, based on some unknown customer transaction she had allegedly performed while acting as cashier, according to court documents.

Allegedly Aaliyah did not confess initially, and local police were requested, placing her in handcuffs, court documents state. She allegedly felt she had no choice and agreed to sign a false statement that "confessed" to the theft and agreed to repay $59.78, the original amount she was accused of stealing, according to documents. Approximately two months later, she received collection letters from attorneys represented by Target for restitution and civil damages.

"I suspect these practices are occurring more frequently than publicized, especially given that both of my clients reached out with very similar stories despite them working in different Targets in different cities in Los Angeles County," said the plaintiffs' civil rights attorney, Toni Jaramilla.

Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Press release picture

About Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation

Toni Jaramilla is committed to achieving the best possible results for employees who have experienced discrimination in the workplace and for victims of civil rights violations. Serving clients throughout Los Angeles, her focus is on achieving positive social change for workers and targets of police abuse and racial injustice. Through zealous and ethical advocacy, lawyers at the firm have built a reputation for excellence in the practice of employment and labor law and civil rights. For more information, please call (310) 551-3020, or visit www.jaramilla.com. The office is located at 1900 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA 90067.

SOURCE: Toni Jaramilla, A Professional Law Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713416/Attorney-Toni-Jaramilla-Files-Employment-and-Civil-Rights-Lawsuits-Against-Target

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.