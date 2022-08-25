Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Vegano Foods Inc. (CSE: VAGN) (OTCQB: VAGNF) ("Vegano" or the "Company") announces that the Letter of Intent it had entered into with Tality Kombucha Corporation with respect to a proposed share purchase transaction, as announced by news release dated June 28, 2022, has been terminated and the proposed transaction will not be proceeding.

The Company also announces the resignation of Juliana Daley as a Director of the Company effective July 13, 2022, and is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Luka Petkovic as a Director of the Company, effective August 23, 2022.

Mr. Petkovic is a corporate finance professional who has worked with various public companies providing structuring, corporate finance, product development, and supply chain management services. He has advised on a number successful go public transactions in his young career and is focused on the cannabis, technology, and food sector. He holds a BBA from Simon Fraser University with a specialization in finance.

Vegano CEO and Director, Mr. Conor Power, stated, "We are glad to welcome Luka to the board of directors of Vegano. He provides the Company with significant experience and expertise in the food sector and will help us move forward and execute our future plans."

Mr. Power continued, "On behalf of the Company and the Board, we also wish to thank Juliana Daley for her contributions to the Company and wish her all the best for the future."

The appointment of Mr. Petkovic is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

