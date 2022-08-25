Akure Metropolis, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Beepo, a decentralized messaging app, recently launched its messaging feature which will secure all the chats with blockchain encryption. This means that people will now be able to safely and promptly share funds with family or clientele, access their preferred decentralized blockchain applications, browse online catalogues, and make high-priority B2B and B2C transactions without any third-party involvement.





With the growing breach of privacy on social media platforms, new secure methods are of the utmost importance. Having been in the market for a while, blockchain technology has stepped up to fulfil this need in the form of a set of upcoming social networking sites that will be a pioneer of future secure online communications.

Created with the exclusive vision of an app that provides transparency in their security, the Beepo app's new feature is an initiative to integrate messages with new technology. Built on blockchain technology, this social network will prioritize the anonymity of users and ensure them complete control over information that is exchanged or released by them.

Beepo could bring the age of centralized news, data breaches, and unsolicited censorship and ensure safety for online communications. The decentralization will also make it impossible for marketers to purchase the information of users to advertise products and services that users might be likely interested in.

Built on blockchain technology, Beepo will have no centralized authority to track the data of users. Users will essentially be in complete charge of their information. The app will give people access to the ever-expanding world of decentralized applications, including markets, exchanges, games and social networks. These up-to-date security measures will create a safe and secure surfing environment for users.

Apart from the few features listed above, Beepo will have a lot more to offer its users in terms of facilities on the app. For the curious geeks and budding online traders, Beepo has launched a waitlist that is open for participation and beta testing.

