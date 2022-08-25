- (PLX AI) - Gap Q2 revenue USD 3,860 million vs. estimate USD 3,820 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 34.5% vs. estimate 35.2%
- • Q2 net income USD -49 million
- • Q2 operating income USD -28 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.08 vs. estimate USD -0.05
- • Withdraws outlook for 2022
- • Saw improvement in sales trends in July and into August
- • Says remains cautiously optimistic in light of the consumer environment as it relates to its revenue in the second half of fiscal 2022
