Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., has signed agreements to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"), free of any debt (the "Agreements"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.

The primary asset of the Tin Company is a tin-zinc-silver-lead polymetallic mineral project or ATE (Temporary Special Authorization) located in the Oruro Department, Bolivia. The property was subjected to some small-scale, historic mining and was explored and drilled by Rio Tinto in 1999.

Two historical drill holes by Rio Tinto intercepted significant tin mineralization. Drill hole ESF001 intercepted a 236 m interval (from 125 m to 361 m) grading 0.41% tin, 1.12% zinc, and 15 grams per tonne silver. Drill hole ESF002 intercepted a 180 m interval (from 94 m to 274 m) grading 0.29% tin, 1.06% zinc, and 13 grams per tonne silver, including a 56 m interval grading 0.58% tin, 1.86% zinc and 13 grams per tonne silver.

Major Terms of the Two Agreements

Confirmation Drilling Agreement:

The Company will pay US$100,000 to the Vendors as an initial, non-refundable, fee to conduct a confirmation drill program. The program will twin two historical holes over the next three months.

Acquisition Agreement:

The Company will pay a total of US$3.65 million to acquire 100% of the Tin Company in the following instalments:

Subject to satisfactory drill results (at the determination of Whitehorse Gold), a further US$400,000 shall be paid to the Vendors to have a 100% interest in the Tin Company transferred to Whitehorse Gold's subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp.

US$1.25M on the first anniversary of the acquisition agreement.

US$1.25M on the second anniversary of the acquisition agreement, plus an additional US$500,000 in cash or Whitehorse Gold shares.

A finder's fee of US$250,000 will be paid in this transaction.

Failure to make full payment will result in 100% interest reverted back to the Vendors.

Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other conditions as set out in the Agreements.

"Tin is a green metal and an essential component in every electronic circuit board made in the world. The tin market has seen exponential gains in the past couple of years and is projected to see further growth as electrification with decarbonization advances globally," said Gordon Neal, Whitehorse Gold's CEO, "With our team's previous successful experience in exploring in Bolivia, we believe that this tin project will be another successful exploration venture."

Property Location Map





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/134859_6e653bd864d4389b_004full.jpg

Location and History

At an elevation of approximately 4,200 metres, the Property covers an area of approximately 2.0 square kilometres (km). The property is located in both the Oruro and Potosi Departments of Bolivia, approximately 65 km northeast of the Huanuni Mine, the largest tin mine in Bolivia and the largest cassiterite deposit in the world. Access is relatively easy through a paved road of 45 km from Oruro and a gravel road of 25 km.

Historical Exploration and Mineralization

Host rocks of the mineralization are Silurian-aged quartz sandstone (referred to as quartzite) and arkosic sandstone of the Llallagua Formation, which sits on top of greywacke of the Cancañiri Formation. Tin mineralization extends over 2 kilometres long appears to strike North-North-West, and is steeply-dipping to the west.

In 1999, Rio Tinto conducted a 7 diamond drill hole program (including 5 holes completed on the Property). A plan map of the historic drill locations and a table of the results can be seen below:

Plan view of historic drill holes





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/134859_6e653bd864d4389b_005full.jpg

Table 1: Historic Drill Results





(Source: EMICRUZ, 1999 report)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/134859_6e653bd864d4389b_006full.jpg

Cross-section showing historic drill hole ESF001





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/134859_6e653bd864d4389b_007full.jpg

Cross-section showing historic drill hole ESF002





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/134859_6e653bd864d4389b_008full.jpg

Donald J. Birak, independent consultant geologist and Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has conducted a site visit to this property and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. As no intact, historic core or assay samples exist for inspection or resampling, the Qualified Person was not able to validate the historic drill results and is therefore relying on the historic results as indicative of the property's potential.

Confirmation Drilling

As per the recommendations of the Qualified Person and under the terms of the Confirmation Drilling Agreement, the Company will carry out a confirmation drilling program to twin two historical drill holes. The Company has commenced the process of assembling a Bolivian team and contracting a drilling rig to complete the confirmation drilling. This drill program will be implemented under industry best practices to assure the quality of drill results.

Board Appointment

Whitehorse Gold is pleased to announce the addition of Hernan Uribe to its board of directors. Mr. Uribe is a professional geologist with more than 25 years of experience in mineral exploration. He has worked with Billiton, Eaglecrest Exploration, New World Resources Corp, Apogee Minerals Corp, Lydian International, and New Pacific Metals Corp. Mr. Uribe is experienced in exploration and mining projects for gold-copper deposits, silver-lead-zinc polymetallic deposits, and lithium brines in Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Republic of Georgia, in various stages from exploration to development, with roles of Exploration Geologist, Chief Geologist, Exploration Manager, and Country Manager. Mr. Uribe received his degree in Geology from the University of La Paz, Bolivia, and conducted several courses of mineral exploration and mineral deposits evaluation.

About Whitehorse Gold

Whitehorse Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold development project in the Yukon. The company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in a tin project 65 km southeast of Oruro Bolivia. The company also owns 100% of the Skukum Gold project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Skukum Gold project hosts the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.

signed "Gordon Neal"

Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations, Whitehorse Gold Corp.,

Phone: (604) 336-5919

Email: info@whitehorsegold.ca

www.whitehorsegold.ca

