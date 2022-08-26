Ravi Verma, senior executive vice president of Avaada, told pv magazine that the group will invest $5 billion in an integrated green hydrogen and ammonia plant with 6 GW of captive renewables capacity. The green ammonia facility will have a production capacity of 1 million tons per year.From pv magazine India Avaada Group will invest around $5 billion to build an integrated green hydrogen and ammonia plant with captive renewable energy capacity in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The company recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government on the proposed investment. Ravi ...

