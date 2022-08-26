Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2022 | 08:05
92 Leser
PGS ASA: PGS Signs Multi-Year MultiClient Library Access Agreement with Shell

26 August 2022, Oslo, Norway: PGS and Shell have entered into a multi-year agreement for access to a significant part of PGS' MultiClient Data Library.

Over the last two years, PGS has developed and invested in a strategic cloud-based solution architecture that can serve MultiClient subsurface data to clients. This capability, enabling enterprise access, is unique within the industry and will improve exploration workflows for energy companies, and accelerate their strategic decisions.

Rapid and easy access at scale to the PGS MultiClient library will play an important part in supporting Shell's near-term exploration strategy. It will drive workflow efficiencies, enabling the Shell exploration teams to spend more time to focus on the data and to make rapid informed decisions in a fast-changing exploration landscape.

Nathan Oliver, Executive Vice President of Sales & Services at PGS states, "We are delighted that PGS' data library has attracted this commitment from an active supermajor. This contract recognizes the value of PGS breadth and depth of subsurface data in key basins to our client base. This innovative model enables Shell to capitalize on a friction-free data access and delivery model."

For details, contact:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235

***

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
