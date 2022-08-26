- (PLX AI) - DNO says preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources are in the range of 16-39 million barrels of oil equivalent.
- • Says upsides have been identified in both the Agat Formation and the overlying Kyrre Formation
- • The partners, which in addition to the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS, include license operator Neptune Energy Norge AS, Wintershall Dea Norge AS, Pandion Energy AS and ABP Norway AS, will consider development of the discovery with a tieback to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform 15 kilometers to the south
DNO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de